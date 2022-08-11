Everdays and American Amicable Announce Landmark Partnership Deal.
Everdays to provide life insurance products through powerful consumer digital planning platform.
Everdays is the fastest-growing insurtech platform focused on consumers 50+; partnering with American Amicable enables us to give people even more options to protect themselves and their loved ones.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everdays, Inc. and American Amicable Life Insurance Company, a subsidiary of iA Financial Group, one of the largest Canadian insurance and wealth management companies, announced today a partnership that will support both companies’ customer commitment and goals to drive deeper penetration into the US market.
— Mark Alhermizi
Everdays, an insurtech firm, provides consumers aged 50+ with full life planning solutions via their advanced technology platform. Everdays’ novel software empowers users to plan online for every life stage with options for financial security, income stability, health and care, all the way through to end of life planning. In this new partnership Everdays will market American Amicable life insurance products direct-to-consumer through their comprehensive digital planning ecosystem.
“We are thrilled with our collaboration with Everdays as they bring dynamic, forward thinking to our partnership and are dedicated to helping families - which is what we believe in too”, said Tina Holcomb, Vice President, New Business & Marketing Support at American Amicable. “Everdays’ innovation puts planning and insurance products right in the palm of our customers’ hands, giving them full control of their financial security without the need to consult with an advisor. Everdays’ offering and mission aligns with American Amicable’s values centered around financial integrity and our commitment to every policyholder. American Amicable has been in business for over 100 years, our strength is proven by our longevity as well as our A.M. Best Rating of A: Excellent.”
We couldn’t be happier about working with the team at American Amicable,” said Mark Alhermizi, CEO and founder of Everdays. “As the fastest-growing insurtech platform focused on consumers 50+, our mission is to support customers with the best experiences and products to address their needs - starting in early retirement and all the way to their own passing. We’re excited to have a partner with an innovative product portfolio tailored to and aligned with our target demographic of planners, which enables us to give consumers even more options to protect themselves and their loved ones.
“Our partnership with Everdays will allow us to reach a new and rapidly growing customer base of digitally savvy consumers with our range of life insurance solutions,” said Darren Sliva, SVP Marketing. “Everdays delivers a one-of-a-kind, do it yourself, online solution to reach this unique demographic of traditionally underserved people. Those 50+ are worried about the future, and many are not aware of our products that fit their needs - Everdays meets that consumer where they are, and crafts the best insurance option for their unique plans.”
The partnership between American Amicable and Everdays is planned for launch in August 2022, allowing consumers all over the US to access a groundbreaking way to plan for and secure their futures.
About Everdays
Everdays is revolutionizing how consumers 50+ plan for the future. As the fastest-growing insurtech platform for retirees, our powerful technology empowers users to design their plans around finances, care needs, and even their funerals the way they want to - 100% online. Intuitive planning tools paired with EverdaysAssured branded insurance products bring customers’ plans to life, allowing them to live with peace and security no matter what lies ahead. Everdays, Inc. was founded in 2017 by entrepreneur Mark Alhermizi, and is based in metropolitan Detroit, MI. For more information www.everdays.com
About American Amicable Life Insurance Company
In 1910, Amicable Life Insurance Company (ALICO) was founded in Waco, Texas. Amicable Life, presently known as American-Amicable Life Insurance Company of Texas celebrated 110 years of doing business in 2020. American-Amicable Life is part of the American-Amicable group of companies which also consists of IA American Life Insurance Company, Occidental Life Insurance Company of North Carolina, Pioneer American Insurance Company & Pioneer Security Life Insurance Company. For more information visit www.americanamicable.com
