Patrick Girondi’s Flight of the Rondone Just Released as Audiobook

Photo Credit: Giancarlo Girondi Pictured left to right: Michele Santarcangelo, Patrick Girondi, Nanni Teot in Manduria, Italy Photo Credit: Ian Fisher Pictured left to right: Patrick Girondi, Michele Santarcangelo, Nanni Teot in Altamura, Italy Photo credit: Ian Fisher: Girondi on Canale2, Altamura, Italy Photo Credit: Ian Fisher Pat Girondi and the Orphan’s Dream Band performing at Teatro Romano, Viterbo in collaboration with Project Tuscia Left to right: Marco Abbattista, Patrick Girondi, Giuseppe Chiefa and Enzo Matera

Pat is an inspiration — and more than that — he is a brilliant writer. It is rare that a nonfiction book reads like a novel.” — PatZi, the host of Joy on Paper radio show

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Girondi’s audiobook Flight of the Rondone, a #1 Wall Street Journal Bestseller, has just been released featuring the author’s own voice reading and his original music at the start of each chapter.

Flight of the Rondone is a rough and tumble story which starts on the streets of Chicago. The story then moves to trading in the US and other international stock, commodities and option exchanges, and culminates with Girondi pioneering gene therapy on a mission to cure Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia. The book’s release is timely with the public’s acute awareness of healthcare scandals and Big Pharma criminal activities.

Recorded in Patrick’s birthplace of Chicago by Mystery Street Recording Studio, the listener gets a rare and authentic opportunity to hear the author recounting real life experiences. The conversations are interspersed with accents and dialects from the south of Italy and characters from the South Side of Chicago who many might say have their own distinguishable language. Each chapter uniquely commences with clips of songs that Girondi composed, published, and performed with his group Pat Girondi and the Orphan’s Dream.

The Orphan’s Dream band is named for Girondi’s involvement with “orphan diseases” or rare diseases. The group has released five albums, and has been featured in Golden Globe winning film Focaccia Blues (Alessandro Contessa); Il Settimo Giocatore (Vito Cea and Sergio Palomba); and Ed Asner: Unscripted (Brian Connors).

Flight of the Rondone was released in print in May 2022 by Skyhorse Publishing. Skyhorse has published books by Alan Dershowitz, Woody Allen, Michael Cohen, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Written to Girondi by Dr. Lucio Luzzatto, MD, Professor of Hematology and former Chairman of the Ethics Committee of the American Society of Gene Therapy, “We knew that you are a loving father, an indefatigable advocate and doer for a good cause, and a talented musician: we did not yet know that you are also a riveting writer: BRAVO!”

PatZi, the host of Joy on Paper radio show, wrote, “Pat is an inspiration — and more than that — he is a brilliant writer. It is rare that a nonfiction book reads like a novel, but he is a talented observer and captures this amazing story as well as any Pulitzer Prize winning author I have read.”

Writing and publishing Flight of the Rondone and releasing the audiobook has been an important way for Girondi to get the true details of what many consider the biggest pharmaceutical scandal of the century, along with the Shkreli, Theranos, and Sackler cases. He reveals crimes committed by trusted not-for-profits and exposes what Bluebird Bio, its former CEO Nick Leschly, and Third Rock Ventures (VulturX Pharma, Garth Sacher, and Stair Seven LTD in the book) did to the lives of rare disease patients. Girondi is likewise proud to give praise to the brilliant researchers he has worked with for decades, including Dr. Michel Sadelain of Memorial Sloan Kettering (Dr. Pierre Shorf in the book); Dr. John Tisdale of the National Institutes of Health; and Professor Franco Locatelli, the highest-ranking medical doctor in the Italian health system.

Girondi says, “I hope Flight of the Rondone creates more enthusiasm for research in gene therapy. Everything I do in life, my writing, music, businesses, and pharmaceutical company has one and the same goal, to cure Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia. I share with you, the reader, and the listener my tale and hope it inspires, provokes thought, and does even just a bit of good.”

Links:

Audiobook on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Flight-Rondone-School-Dropout-Pharma/dp/B0B858KYS5/ref=sr_1_1?crid=30ZDAYYWSZ6BA&keywords=flight+of+the+rondone+audiobook&qid=1659775807&sprefix=flight+of+the+rondone+audiobook%2Caps%2C177&sr=8-1

Chicago Recording Studio:

https://www.mysterystreetrecording.com/

One Minute Trailer for the book: https://youtu.be/e_47ho6-3Ts