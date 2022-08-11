Clearday helps resident with dementia find his way home.
Clearday (OTCQX:CLRD)
Clearday (OTCQX:CLRD) provided one of its residents a path back home using its groundbreaking therapy Clearday at Home. When “John” moved into one of Clearday’s specialized cognitive care communities 11 months ago, his family expected the 64 year old former salesman, golfer and outdoor enthusiast would have to spend the rest of his life there for safety. But the team at his community went to work, starting with Clearday’s proprietary BEST Test.
The BEST Test looks at Behavior, Engagement, Stimulation and Temperament for each resident. Then the Care team at the parent company in San Antonio builds a personalized Digital Care Map.This map provides direction, help and support for the Mind, Body and Soul.
The map, combined with the company’s individualized therapeutic plan, created new habits and rituals for “John”. One of the goals was to build back his confidence in his decision making, as well as to reduce his elopement and fall risks. Thanks to the team at his community, Clearday is pleased to announce “John” is on his way back home to live independently!
James Walesa, CEO of Clearday, heard this outcome and declared a victory. “We hate to lose any resident, but when we can chalk up a victory and send someone home to go back to their life, that is a win for all.” Jim goes on to state that the family says we “cured” him. Jim smiled and said, “ We hope so! We love to see that great Care can bring independence, dignity and hope”
Jim closed with, “We hope to hear he is back on the golf course or driving range soon.”
About Clearday™
Clearday™ is an innovative non-acute longevity health care services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them. Clearday has decade-long experience in non-acute care through its subsidiary Memory Care America, which operates highly rated residential memory care communities in four U.S. states. Clearday at Home – its digital service – brings Clearday to the intersection of telehealth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and subscription-based content.
Learn more about Clearday at www.myclearday.com.
