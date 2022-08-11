MPD Announces New Special Liaison Branch Supervisor

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is pleased to announce that Lt. Livio Rodriguez has been selected to lead the Department’s highly regarded Special Liaison Branch (SLB). The former SLB supervisor, Inspector David Hong, is now leading MPD’s Metropolitan Police Academy, helping to ensure new recruit graduates are well prepared to support MPD’s commitment to engaging with and serving the community.

Lt. Rodriguez joined MPD in 2007, serving as an officer in the Third District, which encompasses Columbia Heights, the U Street Corridor, Adams Morgan, Howard University, and other diverse communities throughout the area. While in the Third District, he worked closely with the Latino community to engage local Spanish speakers on public safety issues. In 2016, Lt. Rodriguez was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and was assigned to the Fifth District, which supports Gallaudet University and much of the District’s sizable Deaf and Hard of Hearing community.

Lt. Rodriguez brings strong experience and educational background to the Special Liaison Branch. As an officer, he worked to reduce violent crimes through the Third District’s Robbery Task Force. He also has a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Lt. Rodriguez is entering this role with eagerness, and is excited to create and implement ideas and policies to help continue to bridge the gap between the Metropolitan Police Department and historically underserved communities.

The SLB, which is located in the Executive Office of the Chief of Police, Strategic Change Division, is a model for community policing in its work with historically underserved communities. The SLB works closely with the District’s diverse communities, in particular its African, Asian, Deaf and Hard of Hearing, interfaith, LGBTQ+, and Latino communities. SLB officers respond to crime scenes and incidents to support community and MPD members. A victim services specialist supports crime victims in SLB communities to connect them to non-police services. The SLB also provides support with incidents which are not necessarily criminal, such as helping to locate missing persons or with death notifications to family members. The Branch hosts and participates in meetings and events, providing the community with information and relationships that help promote a better understanding of interacting with MPD officers in criminal and casual contact situations.

MPD is recognized as a national leader in combating hate crimes. SLB takes the lead for MPD by working closely with communities most vulnerable to hate crimes, while working with MPD units to strengthen our identification and investigation of, and response to, hate crimes. In addition to community members and leaders, SLB works with many outside stakeholders in this effort, including the Mayor’s Offices of Human Rights and Religious Affairs, local and federal criminal justice agencies, and national organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center. Find out more information on SLB here: https://mpdc.dc.gov/sl