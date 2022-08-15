Premio Adds AMD Ryzen™ Embedded Processors To Its Portfolio Of Industrial-Grade Single Board Computers

Premio Inc Brand Logo AMD Embedded SBC Press Release

System integrators and OEM machine builders can select AMD Ryzen™ Embedded compute boards in 3.5 inch and 1.8-inch form factors with 10 year extended support

With new data-driven demands from IoT and edge computing applications calling for more machine intelligence, our enterprise partners rely on Premio” — Dustin Seetoo, Dir. of Product Marketing

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA, LOS ANGELES COUNTY, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc., a global leader in rugged edge and embedded computing technology, today released its first ever x86 single board computer (SBC) in support of the AMD Ryzen™ Embedded SoC (System on Chip). Premio’s new SBC provides a new class of performance in an integrated single-board solution that includes multi-core performance and rich visual graphics from AMD’s semiconductor design.

This release features a Premio “CT-DR101 Series” 3.5-inch industrial-grade SBC that delivers blazing-fast performance powered by AMD Ryzen™ Embedded processors (the R1606G and V1605B). In addition, System integrators and OEM builders in North America can now use the 3.5 inch and 1.8-inch AMD SBCs as commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) building blocks in their own computing solutions for extensive scale. To learn more about Premio’s AMD Ryzen™ Embedded SBCs read product brief.

“For over 30 years, our engineering skillset and technology partnerships with leaders in semiconductor technology – like AMD – have allowed us to provide reliable computing solutions for mission-critical, industrial-grade deployments,” said Dustin Seetoo, Premio’s product marketing director. “With new data-driven demands from IoT and edge computing applications calling for more machine intelligence, our enterprise partners rely on Premio to enable the latest x86 designs as building blocks for massive scale.”

3.5" AMD Ryzen Embedded SBC CT-DR101 Series



CT-DR101: 3.5-inch AMD SBC

The Premio 3.5-inch CT-DR101 Series features the groundbreaking AMD Ryzen™ Embedded R1606G and V1605B SoCs designed to provide low-power processing with performance efficiency. Two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots handle up to 32GB of ECC/non-ECC memory for powerful data processing and smooth multitasking from various IoT sensors and devices at the rugged edge.

Configured with various I/Os, multiple 4K resolution display outputs, SATA, mPCIe, and M.2 expansion slots, the 3.5-inch SBC ensures compatibility and expandability for key technology drivers. The CT-DR101 SBC form factor is small enough to fit into tight spaces while hosting powerful feature-rich I/O ports and expansion slots making it ideal for numerous embedded applications.



1.8" AMD Ryzen Embedded SBC CT-NR101 Series

CT-NR101: 1.8-inch AMD SBC

Designed as an industrial-grade alternative to “Raspberry Pi,” Premio’s 1.8-inch CT-NR101 Series embedded SBC is an extremely compact solution with an AMD Ryzen™ Embedded R1606G SoC processor that boosts performance to new levels. This credit card-sized board comes in an 84 mm x 55 mm form factor which is suitable for space-constrained embedded applications. In addition, the CT-NR101 supports dual independent 4K displays, expandable mPCIe slots, and a USB Type-C port, reinforcing its compatibility and scalability in this tiny but powerful SBC.

“As computing hardware becomes smaller, more powerful, and even more energy-conscious in new IoT and edge level deployments, specific embedded applications are leveraging SBCs to power their unique applications for trusted reliability,” Seetoo also said. SBCs are perfect for space-constrained applications that require powerful computing in a small footprint.

Key market verticals that benefit from powerful single board computers include casino gaming machines, digital signage, smart retail and kiosks, medical imaging, and industrial automation and controls.

To learn more about Premio’s SBCs and industrial-grade motherboards, please visit www.premioinc.com or contact our embedded computing experts at sales@premioinc.com.

About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 30 years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in embedded IoT computers, rugged edge computers, HMI displays, and HPC storage servers.

Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the U.S., Taiwan, Malaysia, and Germany. Learn more by visiting our website at https://premioinc.com/.