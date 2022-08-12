Micro Meat Chosen for Newchip's Seed-Stage Global Accelerator Program

Real animal meat from Micro Meat

Micro Meat, a white label cultivated meat producer for businesses, among top applicants selected for Newchip’s exclusive accelerator

Micro Meat is on a mission to end animal suffering and prevent climate catastrophe by enabling businesses of any size to sell cultivated meat” — Vincent Pribble

MONTERREY, NUEVO LEON, MEXICO, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Micro Meat, a new platform that enables existing and emerging businesses to produce meat faster than with animals, was accepted into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program. Designed to provide all the skills and tools seed-stage founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies, past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 1,500 founders from more than 50 countries and 250 cities raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9 billion.

“Newchip evaluates a vast and diverse number of seed-stage companies from around the globe, selecting only a small percentage to be part of our Seed Accelerator program,” says Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President of Product at Newchip. “This careful vetting process of both the business model and founder makes us an ideal partner for venture capital investors and other key stakeholders in early-stage startup financings who are looking for promising startups that are beginning to generate traction and revenue. Cultivated meat companies like Micro Meat can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited for Micro Meat and believe they will be well positioned to take advantage of our fast-expanding global ecosystem at Newchip.”

Launched in March of 2021, Micro Meat is on a mission to end animal suffering and prevent climate catastrophe by enabling businesses of any size to sell cultivated meat, ensuring equitable distribution of this breakthrough technology. The company has a patented process for growing real meat that is faster, cheaper and ensures longer shelf-life than with traditional animals.

“By participating in Newchip's Accelerator, Micro Meat looks forward to enhancing its capabilities so that it may establish itself as the upscaling partner of any company looking to be part of this growing industry”, says Vincent Pribble, Co-founder. “Backed by the expertise and knowledge of Newchip, we are looking forward to several exciting months ahead.”

About Micro Meat

Micro Meat is a platform that helps businesses grow and thrive by providing them with the resources they need to produce cultivated meat. Anne-Sophie Mertgen, a tissue engineer, founded the company out of concern for the environmental impact of traditional animal agriculture. Vincent Pribble—an ex-NASA and Blue Origin engineer—later joined her to help develop its first products.

Micro Meat is on a mission to end animal suffering and prevent climate catastrophe by enabling businesses of any size to create and sell cultured meat. To inquire about using our systems, or for more information, please visit www.micromeat.com.

About Newchip

Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has enabled over 1,500 startups from 50+ countries to raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated $9B portfolio. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more, visit https://launch.newchip.com/.