State Auditor Blaha to Present 2021 Asset Forfeiture Report - For August 16, 2022

Contact: Donald McFarland | 651-236-0494

Auditor Blaha will present the report at a listening session with stakeholders, law enforcement representatives, and policy makers

Saint Paul, MN – On Tuesday, August 16 at 11:00 a.m., State Auditor Julie Blaha will present the 2021 Asset Forfeiture Report at a hybrid listening session to capture stakeholder’s initial reactions to the report. This hybrid listening session will take place virtually via Zoom and in person at the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) in Saint Paul. The Zoom link will be distributed on Monday, August 15.

The OSA Government Information Division (data team) will join Auditor Blaha to present the report.

What: Auditor Blaha to present 2021 Asset Forfeiture Report at hybrid listening session

When: Tuesday, August 16 at 11:00 a.m.

Where: Virtually via Zoom and in person at 525 Park Street, Suite 500, Saint Paul, MN 55103

Who: State Auditor Blaha, OSA Government Information Division (data team), stakeholders, law enforcement representatives, and policy makers

