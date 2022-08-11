Auditor’s Office to Release Fifteen Examinations of Delaware’s Long-Term Care Facilities

DOVER, Del. – State Auditor Kathy McGuiness announced today the upcoming release of fifteen examinations of Delaware’s Long-Term Care Facilities.

“Today my office is releasing the ‘Examination of The Moorings at Lewes Nursing Home Long-Term Healthcare Facility’, but there will be many more in the coming weeks as part of this office’s regular review of Delaware’s Long-Term Care Facilities,” said McGuiness.

The State Auditor is authorized under 29 Del. C., §2906 to conduct post-audits of all financial transactions of all state agencies. This engagement was conducted in accordance with federal requirements (42 CFR 447.253 and 483 Subpart B) and state requirements (Title XIX Delaware Medicaid State Plan, Attachment 4.19D), as applicable to each long-term care facility’s fiscal records. The criteria were used to prepare the Schedule of Adjustments to the Trial Balance, Patient Days, and Nursing Wage Survey for fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 found in the report.

“I’m proud to say out of these fifteen long-term care facility reports, only two have findings. That means these facilities were acting in accordance with appropriate state and federal requirements,” said McGuiness.

The new report, “Examination of The Moorings at Lewes Nursing Home Long-Term Healthcare Facility” can be found here.

