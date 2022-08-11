EnjoyCool Announced The Launch Of Its Smallest Portable Air Conditioner With Fast 10 Min Cooling
This Portable AC was launched on Indiegogo on August 10th, 2022, and delivery will start in September, 2022.HONG KONG, CHINA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnjoyCool announced the launch of its newest portable air conditioner on Indiegogo on August 10th, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. in the USA. With 2380 Btu 700w higher cooling efficiency, Fast Cooling in 10 Minutes to 30-40F. The portable air conditioner starts at $699, with an estimated delivery starting in September, 2022.
The Smallest Portable Air Conditioner by EnjoyCool comes with features such as : Multiple Fan Control, 2380 BTU Cooling Capacity, 10 min fast cooling, 6.3 kg light weight design, touch control with LED display, Sleep Mode, Add-on Battery and four color options.
Fast Cooling in 10 Minutes to 30-40F (Air Inlet VS Air Outlet*)
With 2380 Btu and 700W higher cooling efficiency, you will be pleased to know that in just 10 minutes, the heavy-duty compressor of the EnjoyCool Link can reduce the outlet air temperature to a significant extent.
Within EnjoyCool Link, we have incorporated an innovative system to draw fresh air and release hot air efficiently. The system enables the air conditioner to work with high unit efficiency and optimal cooling power.
6.3KG Lightweight Easy to Carry
The lightest portable air conditioner on the market incorporates a dual-pipe outdoor unit and has the highest cooling capacity for its size. It is the lightest dual-duct outdoor portable air conditioner on the market, and the most robust cooling performance in this size. It is also 15% smaller than comparable products on the market.
Multi-scenario Stay Cool and Enjoy Summer
Panasonic's seven patent-protected 1P inverter compressors deliver fast cooling in less than 10 minutes.
It is particularly suitable for camping and other outdoor activities such as boat fishing, garage work, truck cockpit sleepovers, and RV trailers. In simple words, the summers will be a lot cooler with EnjoyCool Link.
EnjoyCool Link portable air conditioners can regulate the temperature in a room without consuming a lot of energy. Many holidaymakers want to cool their beds at night.
To explore and support EnjoyCool’s smallest portable air conditioner, visit: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-smallest-portable-air-conditioner
Amy Wang
EnjoyCool
hello@enjoycool.com
Watch EnjoyCool - The Smallest Portable Air Conditioner Intro Video