Company Expands Recall of Nutritional and Beverage Products

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that the company Lyons Magnus is expanding its recall to include additional brands and code dates due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobaster sakazakii.

A complete list of recalled products is available on FDA's website. To identify the Lot Code and Best By Date, refer to the top of the carton for individual cartons or the side of the case for multi-carton cases. The products were distributed nationally, including to Walmarts and BJ Wholesale Clubs in Rhode Island.

While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection. However, vulnerable and people with weakened immune systems may be more susceptible to infection. To date, no illnesses or complaints related to the recalled products have been reported.

The recalled products should not be consumed. Consumers who have any of the recalled products should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers may also contact the 24/7 Lyons Recall Support Center at 800-627-0557 or visit the company's website.