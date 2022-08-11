Submit Release
Blue Gem Hemp making waves in the medicinal cannabis industry.

— Rudaba Naqvi
DEERFIELD, IL, USA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Gem Hemp is making waves in the medicinal cannabis space. Says, Rudaba Naqvi. The Co-founder and CEO of Blue Gem Hemp.

Blue Gem Hemp leverages an innovative, state-of-the art scientific extraction method. This method is a direct result of decades of advancements, in the Bio-molecular and bio-chemistry fields.

Blue Gem Hemp is the leading company in the cannabis industry, that specializes in world class research and development of all organic cannabis (hemp) extract. Their hemp extract is more concentrated due to the scientific botanical extraction method.

They are also leading the way by integrating Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in their extraction method, by directly pulling the data from the extraction machines.

"The main concentration of the leadership team is to keep furthering the much needed cannabinoids therapeutic research and to develop targeted formulations for common ailments" Says, Rudaba Naqvi.

Blue Gem Hemp is paving the way for the future alternative medicine scientists and researchers, by introducing their state of the art extraction formulations. Their turn-key solution for the medicinal grade cannabis extract without any adulterants or by products is a true paradigm shift in the realm of botanical extractions.

The company continues to keep exploring the avenues to further their advancement efforts by integrating the cutting edge digital transformation tech-stacks.

