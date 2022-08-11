Pakistani social entrepreneur Sophia Hussain takes over Silicon Valley in STEM, says her idol is Benazir Bhutto.
Meet the Pakistani entrepreneur who raised millions in her pre-seed round.KARACHI, SINDH, PAKISTAN, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You’ve most likely heard of Sophia Hussain, the 27-year-old Pakistani entrepreneur best known for founding Pakistan’s first digital safe space for mental health, Mujhe Suno. Sophia has gotten thousands of Pakistanis into mental healthcare in just months of its conception and has been a force for mental health awareness in the country.
Hussain recently made waves for her start-up, Mindframe Health, entering coveted Silicon Valley - a huge accomplishment for Pakistani entrepreneurs. Mindframe Health is a cross platform teletherapy service provider that will offer teletherapy well below competitor prices to make therapy affordable and accessible for all.
“Our current competitors are marketing themselves as “affordable” and “accessible” whilst simultaneously charging consumers as much as an average utility bill every month. That’s just not acceptable.”
She plans to add 1,000 jobs in Karachi by mid 2023 through shifting Mindframe operations to Karachi, Pakistan: “My beautiful country has so much talent, especially in tech. It was very important for me to ensure everything I did paid homage to my people and included them. All my C-level executives are from Pakistan as well.”
When asked about her inspiration, Hussain said: “Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto is my greatest inspiration. In 2006, I lost my dad at 11 years old. After my dad passed away, I had no purpose; no sense of direction and wondered why I didn’t feel as cheery as kids around me. During that phase, I had the pleasure of meeting Benazir Bhutto at a family friend’s wedding in New York. All I knew of her then was that my uncle, Kamran Zafar, was a member of her party and that she had helped arrange many marriages of my cousins but other than that, I didn’t know much at 11 years old. In front of me, was this lady who exuded so much grace that even the bride and groom were irrelevant in her presence. She commanded the attention of everyone all while saying nothing. I was in awe. This gave me direction and inspiration to work for something bigger than myself that day. But most importantly she represented the fact that girls from my country can do great things. Her legacy influences & inspires me to this day. She’s had an insurmountable influence on me finding my purpose and helping wherever I can back home.”
Hussain is passionate about raising the women in workforce percentage and bringing healthy and progressive work culture to Pakistan. She ran Mindframe’s customer validation testing in Pakistan and was surprised by the results they yielded. “Within 24 hours, we had 5000 appointment requests from people flocking at the opportunity for affordable therapy,” said Hussain.
“Our customer validation testing wasn’t through any fancy software or anything, it was simply to test our idea on ‘would people opt for therapy subscriptions if they were able to afford it?’ Our testing is completed, however, we decided to stay live in Pakistan. Mindframe is still employing professionals in Pakistan remotely. In Pakistan, single mothers (and mothers) are stigmatized and less likely to get work. We place a focus on employing those who are disadvantaged through whatever means and pride ourselves in offering work from home jobs for sustainability and flexibility.”
When asked about how she stays motivated between Mujhe Suno and Mindframe, “I’m completely and utterly tone deaf. Music isn’t really my thing. I’m a visual person, I like tv/movies and I watch a lot of nature documentaries to calm me. I’m a huge David Attenborough fan. I’m also a history nerd. I don’t get time to read much but I am a huge bookworm, especially fiction. I almost always have Audible playing and my kindle in my purse for when I do get a free few minutes to decompress.”
“There is no reason why there can’t be a ‘Pakistani Dream’ the same way there is an ‘American Dream,’ I’d like to do my part in whatever way I can to make that happen.” Mindframe raised millions in their pre-seed round and is set to go into Beta by the end of September 2022.
Mahnoor Iqbal
Mindframe
+1 212-457-1746
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other