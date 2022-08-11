Mommy’s Mental Health Matters
Statewide virtual event for maternal mental health
Mothers and childbearing families need a safe place to share their experiences and get the help they need. Less than 25% of women get treated for maternal mental health issues and fathers are less.”NEVADA, USA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Tiffany M Smith, owner of Aroma Functional Nutrition Psychiatry, invites you to the inaugural statewide virtual “Climb Out the Darkness – Step into the Light Walkathon” event from Thursday, September 1, 2022- Thursday, September 15, 2022. Participants can register for FREE at climbnevada.causevox.com
— Dr. Tiffany M Smith
Climb out the Darkness is brought to you in partnership between Postpartum Support International and Aroma Functional Nutrition Psychiatry. This international maternal health fundraiser is in its 10th year and has never been held in the state of Nevada. The mission is to increase awareness, support, and access to maternal mental health services.
The theme of the walkathon is Stepping into the light, honoring those that have survived maternal mental illness, and supporting those in need. We will be virtually walking from Las Vegas to Reno starting September 1. Teams are encouraged to accomplish this task, but individuals are enabled, and donations without participation are welcomed.
“Mothers and childbearing families need a safe place to share their experiences and get the help they need. Less than 25% of women get treated for maternal mental health issues. We are here to help decrease stigma and barriers to care and ensure hope,” Dr. Smith said.
About Aroma Functional Nutrition Psychiatry
Headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, AFNP is a virtual concierge mental health practice that identifies root causes of mental health challenges and uses natural, holistic lifestyle modalities to treat clients. Clients are seen and heard and are in partnership with the provider. Dr. Smith offers a safe community called Free2BU Nation, so everyone can have support, feel loved and belong, and learn strategies they can apply to their life immediately for better mental and physical well-being.
