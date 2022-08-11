DHS Accepting Applications for Home and Community-Based Services Grants

Today, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) opened the first round of applications for $30 million in grant funding to support home and community-based services (HCBS). HCBS help older adults or those who have disabilities live independently in their community. Grant awards will range from $25,000 to $2 million. Successful applications will benefit people who use HCBS and their families or providers of HCBS and their employees, including projects that strengthen the HCBS system and support quality and innovation in the delivery of services in Wisconsin.

“We’re putting these funds to work here in Wisconsin to improve our home and community-based services,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake “These grants will allow us to support efforts proposed by providers and other partners who have innovative ideas to improve options for people across Wisconsin who rely on Medicaid-funded home and community based services, based on the work they do every day in communities serving our members and participants.”

Examples of projects that could be supported can be found on the grant program webpage that also includes additional resources such as a webinar and program overview. Wisconsin’s HCBS programs include Children’s Long-Term Support (CLTS); Family Care; Family Care Partnership; Include, Respect, I Self-direct (IRIS); and the Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). Applicants for the grants can include any of the following:

Providers whose work supports people in Wisconsin’s HCBS programs

Managed care organizations active with HCBS programs in Wisconsin

IRIS consultant agencies

Universities whose work supports HCBS providers or participants

Advocacy agencies who work on behalf of HCBS participants

Professional associations that represent HCBS providers

Local government agencies who work to support HCBS providers or participants

Any organization not described above can be a part of a grant application, as long as they partner with an eligible applicant who will serve as the primary grantee.

Eligible organizations can apply on the GrantsConnect portal dedicated to the program. Awardees will use this portal to manage reporting and other tasks during the grant period.

The first round of applications for the grant program will close on September 12, 2022. A second round of applications will open before February 2023. A third round of funding will depend on available funds after the first two rounds.

The grant program is one of nine initiatives to use a total of $350 million that Wisconsin received to support HCBS through the American Rescue Plan Act. Anyone interested in getting updates on the projects can sign up for ARPA HCBS notices.