City of Reno, Nevada, Proclaims Never Give Up Day
The City of Reno joins community members celebrating Never Give Up Day on August 18th.
No matter what good cause, charity or business you represent, every mission is directly or tangentially related to Never Give Up Day.”RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Never Give Up Day is a global celebration day that focuses on cultivating a mindset of determination. For any celebration to become truly effective, it has to be adopted by the mainstream. The mayoral proclamation signals the city’s role in recognizing the impressive resilience and determination of its community.
Resilience is the ability to cope with the loss, change, and trauma that have been inevitable parts of life. We all go through difficult times, we all experience disappointment, loss, change, and we all feel sad, anxious, and stressed at various times in our lives. Building a mindset of determination can get through even the darkest days.
"On Never Give Up Day we remember how far we've come and everything we've gotten through. We remember all the times we have pushed on even when we felt we couldn't. We remember all the times we were on the edge of giving up, but we got through another day."
Never Give Up Day was first observed in 2019. However, it was not until 2021, that city mayors approved to proclaim August 18th as Never Give Up Day, making this day a nationwide celebration day. We believe that everyone fighting for a better future deserves to be encouraged to never give up.
his day encourages associations, charities, the public and private sectors, schools, universities, and citizens more generally, to make this day a springboard for awareness-raising actions.
Here are the cities across the US and Canada hat have declared August 18th as Never Give Up Day:
USA: Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Fargo (ND), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach ( FL ), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA), Elizabethtown (KY), Wausaw (WI), Middletown (OH), Santa Cruz (CA), Wentzville (MO)
Canada: Brampton (ON), Surrey (BC), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Sanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)
