City of Durham, North Carolina, Proclaims Never Give Up Day
The City of Durham joins community members celebrating Never Give Up Day on August 18th.
Celebrating never give up day not only feels great physically, but it reinforces the behavior you want to show up when you face a new challenge or opportunity”DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Never Give Up Day is a global celebration day that focuses on cultivating a mindset of determination. For any celebration to become truly effective, it has to be adopted by the mainstream. The mayoral proclamation signals the city’s role in recognizing the impressive resilience and determination of its community.
— Mr Never Give Up
Never Give Up Day was first observed in 2019. However, it was not until 2021, that city mayors approved to proclaim August 18th as Never Give Up Day, making this day a nationwide celebration day. We believe that everyone fighting for a better future deserves to be encouraged to never give up.
No matter what good cause, charity or business you represent, every mission is directly or tangentially related to Never Give Up Day.
This day encourages associations, charities, the public and private sectors, schools, universities, and citizens more generally, to make this day a springboard for awareness-raising actions.
10 reasons why you should celebrate Never Give Up Day:
1. It is the perfect day for acknowledging the resilience and determination of millions of people who never give up
2. It is the perfect day for putting your health and social care providing work and service at the center of attention
3. It is the perfect day for taking pride in everything you've survived, overcome and defeated
4. It is the perfect day for encouraging and educating people to persist through their challenges
5. It is the perfect day for honoring those whose life's stories inspire others to never give up
6. It is the perfect day for bringing communities together to promote the spirit of never giving up
7. It is the perfect day for marking an anniversary and the accomplishments achieved over the years.
8. It is the perfect day to remind ourselves of all the times we thought that we were on the brink of giving up, but we got through another day,
another month, and another year.
9. It is the perfect day for showing ourselves and the world that we are strong, determined and able to achieve our goals
10.It is the perfect day for people to thank their spouses or partners who stayed with them through the whole journey, when things got the toughest, they never gave up on each other and got through this together.
Here are the cities across the US and Canada hat have declared August 18th as Never Give Up Day:
USA: Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Fargo (ND), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach ( FL ), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA), Elizabethtown (KY), Wausaw (WI), Middletown (OH), Santa Cruz (CA), Wentzville (MO)
Canada: Brampton (ON), Surrey (BC), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Sanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)
