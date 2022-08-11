VenueArc, A SaaS Venue Booking and Event Management Software Dedicated to Performing Arts Centers

VenueArc

An ideal solution for performing arts centers that enables venue professionals to manage the entire venue booking and event management lifecycle with ease.

BOLINGBROOK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VenueArc is the leading SaaS-based venue booking and event management software that specializes in offering solutions to a diverse portfolio of live events venues in the performing arts domain via the SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) business model.

VenueArc's purpose-built enterprise venue and event management booking system simplifies all of the complexities involved with multi-venue access, including event booking and management, contract generation, reporting and analytics, client relationship management, data security, and event settlement.

The VenueArc SaaS solution provides a feature-rich software platform from which venue management teams can access key customer and venue information in real-time and obtain a better understanding of their entire business operations through extensive reporting options.

It is available as a SaaS model and enables venue managers to track and plan future venue availability as well as review both client history and existing operational metrics in real-time. As a result, it improves both the customer experience and event management efficiency.

Due to the increasing demands of clients to access trustworthy and secure information instantly, at any time, and from anywhere, SaaS software has become a vital component of the venue and event management sector. Venue managers can use the VenueArc SaaS platform to work on many events at the same time, quickly locate any event, contact, or account information, manage calendars, and evaluate confirmed events.



It consists of multiple industry-leading features that include,

Event Management Portal: It includes event details form that is uniquely designed, a categorized event list with metadata, automatic performance management, a contract generator, a document management repository, quick event rescheduling, and centralized event settlement.

Venue Booking: A user-friendly interactive event and venue booking calendar, event booking form, event booking scheduler, and accessible event management tools including event notes.

CRM: A unified client information platform that includes filtering and sorting options, digital input for client and contact details, active/inactive client status, client notes, and the ability to add an unlimited number of contacts.

Security and Governance: It offers reliable control, visibility across all departments, high-end security for all event data, privacy for confidential events, command over public and admin access, and role-based authorization.

Event Settlement: It includes a settlement dashboard, event settlement generator, custom department input form, integration of General Ledger Codes, event financials, and contract metadata integration.

Contract Generator: It develops event artist contracts quickly and easily, with contract production in just a few clicks, a dynamic event contract form, and multi-contract template integration with helpful features.

Nexus Ticket Master Integration: This feature integrates with the Nexus Ticketmaster app to enable real-time statistics and analytics, as well as revenue and rebate, YOY comparison, and analysis of sales, rebate, and revenue.

Reporting and Analytics: It converts events’ data into actionable insights and generates valuable reports such as event master reports, event overview reports, rental days reports, summary reports, event highlights reports, and settlement reports.

To learn more about VenueArc and its features, visit www.venuearc.com

About Al Rafay Consulting, LLC

Al Rafay Consulting is a a top-notch software development and consulting organization that delivers innovative, reliable, and exclusive business automation services.

For More Info:

www.alrafayglobal.com

Al Rafay Consulting LLC

(630) 946-7863

Media Contact

VenueArc

contact@venuearc.com

+1 630-379-6317