The Unfakeable Code® by Tony Jeton Selimi Wins The Top Shelf Magazine Book Awards 2022 in Four Categories
Explore why wearing different masks to fit in and hide your flaws, vulnerabilities, and true authentic self can lead to stress and anxiety and how to change it.
A life manual that gives you valuable insights into the science of changing your mindset that will transform your existence.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Unfakeable Code® wins Top Shelf Magazine 2021 Awards in Four Categories In the Genre of Non Fiction that Memes Your Mind Empowering Others to be More Objective, Lead Authentically and Live Freely on Their Terms.
— Marie Diamond, a star from The Secret
Winner in:
1. Non-Fiction Business/Finance
2. Non-Fiction General
3. Nonf-Fiction - Inspirational
4. Non-Fiction New Age.
The Unfakeable Code® Book is a journey of self-discovery that shows you the path to unlimited growth, success and wealth. This book will help you get out of your head and into your heart to lead yourself to a successful personal, relationship, career, business, social and financial empowerment journey. Whether you're at the starting point or continue to live in someone else's ideas about what your life should be, this book will break through your limitations and provide clarity on how to achieve your goals and dreams. Learn how to be true to yourself for a happier, less stressful, more authentic and successful way of living, leading and loving.
Now, you can learn how to raise your word influence, power, and purpose to a whole new level with the power of your authentic self. The book contains a robust five-step methodology to help you reinvent your life and become the master of your destiny.
This book reveals the secrets behind Tony's global client's phenomenal achievements, personal growth and business success as an internationally recognized award-winning author, transformational life and business coach, speaker and trainer specializing in human behaviour and maximizing human potential. This Literary Titan Silver and Book Excellence Award winner book shares some rules where people can come back into authentic living, leading, and loving, where old wounds can be healed, and masks can be unveiled. A compelling guide to help anyone return to living authentically by learning the antidote to 'living with a mask and fake-it-till-you-make-it culture.
Step forward a fresh new way to:
· Free Yourself From Doubts and Judgement and Learn To Be Comfortable In Your Skin
· Stop being a people-pleaser and learn to use your emotions intelligently
· Be confident, be bold, lead a more harmonic life and heal those old emotional wounds.
· Manage Negative Self-Talk (and Turn Fear Into a Powerful Motivator)
· Clear and practical step-by-step advice that anyone can use to build a better lifestyle.
· Five life-enhancing principles anyone struggling, particularly post-pandemic, can use to re-learn how to be their authentic self and become bold enough to try new things.
· Harmonize body-mind-heart intelligence to deal with any form of anxiety, conflict, or stress, and wilfully create an inspired destiny.
· Infuse Your Life With a Limitless Sense of Freedom and Untapped Potential. And More!
This Amazon bestseller in four categories also was awarded the Finalist Book Shelf 2022 Writing Awards, Silver Winner of Literary Book Award 2021, and Winner of Maincreast Media Book Award 2021, Book Excellence Award 2022 in the following non-fiction ten categories: Business/Finance, Personal Growth and Development, General, Self-Improvement, Self Help, Inspirational, Motivational, Entrepreneurship, New Age, and Business and Leadership.
The Unfakeable Code® is available in hardback (£21.90) Audiobook (£18.29) and ebook (£13.99) at all good bookshops, online retailers, and Author’s website https://tonyselimi.com
224 pages, hardcover
ISBN 978-3991073857
Publication date: April 2021
To learn more about Tony Jeton Selimi, check out the author's official website: https://tonyselimi.com, where you can connect with the author directly or through their social media pages. Author Video: https://youtu.be/qVXJVIHB7-U
Guidebook (Motivation, Leadership, and Business, Psychology, Self-Help and Counselling, Mind, Body Spirit)
Explore Anxiety, Stress, and Uncertainty Reducing Behavioural System that Will Permanently Positively Change Your Reality