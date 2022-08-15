The Unfakeable Code® by Tony Jeton Selimi Wins The Top Shelf Magazine Book Awards 2022 in Four Categories

Explore why wearing different masks to fit in and hide your flaws, vulnerabilities, and true authentic self can lead to stress and anxiety and how to change it.

A life manual that gives you valuable insights into the science of changing your mindset that will transform your existence.”
— Marie Diamond, a star from The Secret
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Unfakeable Code® wins Top Shelf Magazine 2021 Awards in Four Categories In the Genre of Non Fiction that Memes Your Mind Empowering Others to be More Objective, Lead Authentically and Live Freely on Their Terms.

Winner in:

1. Non-Fiction Business/Finance
2. Non-Fiction General
3. Nonf-Fiction - Inspirational
4. Non-Fiction New Age.

The Unfakeable Code® Book is a journey of self-discovery that shows you the path to unlimited growth, success and wealth. This book will help you get out of your head and into your heart to lead yourself to a successful personal, relationship, career, business, social and financial empowerment journey. Whether you're at the starting point or continue to live in someone else's ideas about what your life should be, this book will break through your limitations and provide clarity on how to achieve your goals and dreams. Learn how to be true to yourself for a happier, less stressful, more authentic and successful way of living, leading and loving.

Now, you can learn how to raise your word influence, power, and purpose to a whole new level with the power of your authentic self. The book contains a robust five-step methodology to help you reinvent your life and become the master of your destiny.
This book reveals the secrets behind Tony's global client's phenomenal achievements, personal growth and business success as an internationally recognized award-winning author, transformational life and business coach, speaker and trainer specializing in human behaviour and maximizing human potential. This Literary Titan Silver and Book Excellence Award winner book shares some rules where people can come back into authentic living, leading, and loving, where old wounds can be healed, and masks can be unveiled. A compelling guide to help anyone return to living authentically by learning the antidote to 'living with a mask and fake-it-till-you-make-it culture.

Step forward a fresh new way to:

· Free Yourself From Doubts and Judgement and Learn To Be Comfortable In Your Skin
· Stop being a people-pleaser and learn to use your emotions intelligently
· Be confident, be bold, lead a more harmonic life and heal those old emotional wounds.
· Manage Negative Self-Talk (and Turn Fear Into a Powerful Motivator)
· Clear and practical step-by-step advice that anyone can use to build a better lifestyle.
· Five life-enhancing principles anyone struggling, particularly post-pandemic, can use to re-learn how to be their authentic self and become bold enough to try new things.
· Harmonize body-mind-heart intelligence to deal with any form of anxiety, conflict, or stress, and wilfully create an inspired destiny.
· Infuse Your Life With a Limitless Sense of Freedom and Untapped Potential. And More!

This Amazon bestseller in four categories also was awarded the Finalist Book Shelf 2022 Writing Awards, Silver Winner of Literary Book Award 2021, and Winner of Maincreast Media Book Award 2021, Book Excellence Award 2022 in the following non-fiction ten categories: Business/Finance, Personal Growth and Development, General, Self-Improvement, Self Help, Inspirational, Motivational, Entrepreneurship, New Age, and Business and Leadership.

The Unfakeable Code® is available in hardback (£21.90) Audiobook (£18.29) and ebook (£13.99) at all good bookshops, online retailers, and Author’s website https://tonyselimi.com

224 pages, hardcover
ISBN ‎ 978-3991073857
Publication date: April 2021

To learn more about Tony Jeton Selimi, check out the author's official website: https://tonyselimi.com, where you can connect with the author directly or through their social media pages. Author Video: https://youtu.be/qVXJVIHB7-U

Guidebook (Motivation, Leadership, and Business, Psychology, Self-Help and Counselling, Mind, Body Spirit)

Author available for interviews, private consults, speaking engagements, book signing tours, private training, film extras and other bookings, please contact Alma Stasel, TJS Cognition Ltd, Media Relations, E-mail: info@tonyselimi.com,Telephone: +442078285005

To request review copies by e-mail, please send an e-mail request to b.bendra@novum-publishing.co.uk or the office at office@novum-publishing.co.uk. And by phone, please call the office number: 0203 766 0850. To request review copies by post, please write to Bianca Bendra, novum publishing, Alpha House, 100 Borough High Street, London SE1 1LB


Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 207 8285005
email us here
Explore Anxiety, Stress, and Uncertainty Reducing Behavioural System that Will Permanently Positively Change Your Reality

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Tony J. Selimi, born in Gostivar, a town in the Northern Republic of Macedonia, went from being abused, critically ill, bullied, surviving a civil war, and living homeless and broke on the streets of London to graduating from one of the top engineering universities in the UK, climbing the corporate ladder, and managing and leading multi-billion technology transformation programs. In 2012, he followed his heart's calling and made a leap of faith to start his entrepreneurial journey. He found TJS Cognition Ltd, a company dedicated to exploring, expanding, and evolving the frontiers of human awareness and potential. His unshakeable mission is to inspire and teach men and women of all professions, nationalities, creeds and colours to become purposeful and disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated and inspired leaders and teachers of others. In just a decade, he went from being unknown to internationally recognized TEDx speaker, Multi-Award-Winning author of several books, filmmaker, executive producer and one of the world's leading authorities on human behaviour, the psychology of achieving excellence, great health, wealth, empowered and purposeful living, leading and loving. He travels the world assisting people from all professions and businesses from all market sectors engaged in high-stress performance, productivity, and purpose missions to achieve their greatest aspirations faster, more effectively, and efficiently. Tony is known for transforming thought patterns, disempowering beliefs, and skewed perceptions into life breakthroughs, lessons, and wisdom that empowers you to become a master of your life and destiny. As a transformational life strategist specializing in human behaviour, entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and individuals from all professions consult with him to unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and grow to their fullest potential. Small, medium and large businesses seek Tony's expertise to address behavioural issues, improve mental health, and boost productivity, performance, profits and overall employee and company well-being. He is an executive producer of The Truth About Reading Documentary about the impact of illiteracy in the USA, co-created the 'Living My Illusion – The Truth Hurts award-winning life coaching documentary on Amazon Prime, created the Into Your Divinity Documentary Series and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development. Winner of the London SME Most Visionary Entrepreneur, Stardust, Corporate Coaching and Recruitment Business Coach of the Year Award. He is the winner of Literary Book, USA Book, Book Excellence, Management and Maincreast Media Book Award for A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable Code®, and A Path to Excellence and has been featured on BBC, SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, reaching over 100 million people.

Tony Jeton Selimi

