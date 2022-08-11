Submit Release
News Search

There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,852 in the last 365 days.

Innovative donation app helps users continue to do good in spite of the cost-of-living crisis

A photograph of someone holding a phone that displays Ripples app. The Ripples app is showing penny donations from roundups

The Ripples app, showing penny donations from roundups

Charities have seen surges in demand for their services but a decrease in donations. Ripples is an app that helps members donate without breaking the bank.

the ability to pause or change the donation amount in just a few taps is hugely beneficial to charities and their supporters when there is so much financial uncertainty”
— Sean Donnelly
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the cost-of-living crisis worsens, charities have seen surges in demand for their services but a decrease in donations. Ripples is an app that helps its users continue to do good without breaking the bank.

Almost 6 in 10 people (58%) plan to cut back on non-essential spending this year as the cost-of-living crisis worsens. Research from Charities Aid Foundation showed that financial pressures are already affecting charitable giving, with donations falling by an estimated £2 million in March.

At the same time, as more families face money problems, 86% of charity leaders anticipate an increased demand for their services. Homelessness, food bank and debt charities are at risk of being overwhelmed as households struggle to cope with the financial strain. Research from The Trussell Trust showed that 40% of Brits receiving Universal Credit have been forced into debt this winter just to eat and pay bills.

It’s a perfect storm for charities and those that depend on them. With many having to cut back, an innovative app called Ripples allows users to support charities without being tied into large inflexible direct debits. Instead, the Ripples app rounds up users’ card payments and donates pennies every time they spend. For example, spending £3.95 will generate a 5p donation to the user’s chosen charity. For donors worried about donations adding up too much, there is a weekly donation limit feature to ensure that users only donate amounts that they won’t miss. Those looking for a more traditional way of giving can make a Weekly Donation on the app, with the added flexibility of being able to pause or change the amount at any time.

Sean Donnelly, co-founder and CEO of Ripples, believes this flexibility will be a game-changer for donors, particularly at this difficult time “the ability to pause or change the donation amount in just a few taps is hugely beneficial to charities and their supporters when there is so much financial uncertainty”. Sarah Thorn, Community and Partnerships Manager at Lymphoma Action commented “We are delighted to be a part of this new, innovative app and to provide our supporters with new ways to get involved with Lymphoma Action.”

Donors can currently support over 80 schools and charities with Ripples, including ActionAid, Rainforest Trust, GOSH and The Children’s Trust. Search by charity name, or a cause you’re passionate about.

Learn more at www.joinripples.org.

Sean Donnelly
Ripples
+44 20 8064 1259
hello@joinripples.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

The Ripples app introduction

You just read:

Innovative donation app helps users continue to do good in spite of the cost-of-living crisis

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.