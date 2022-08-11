Innovative donation app helps users continue to do good in spite of the cost-of-living crisis

The Ripples app, showing penny donations from roundups

Charities have seen surges in demand for their services but a decrease in donations. Ripples is an app that helps members donate without breaking the bank.

the ability to pause or change the donation amount in just a few taps is hugely beneficial to charities and their supporters when there is so much financial uncertainty” — Sean Donnelly

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the cost-of-living crisis worsens, charities have seen surges in demand for their services but a decrease in donations. Ripples is an app that helps its users continue to do good without breaking the bank.Almost 6 in 10 people (58%) plan to cut back on non-essential spending this year as the cost-of-living crisis worsens. Research from Charities Aid Foundation showed that financial pressures are already affecting charitable giving, with donations falling by an estimated £2 million in March.At the same time, as more families face money problems, 86% of charity leaders anticipate an increased demand for their services . Homelessness, food bank and debt charities are at risk of being overwhelmed as households struggle to cope with the financial strain. Research from The Trussell Trust showed that 40% of Brits receiving Universal Credit have been forced into debt this winter just to eat and pay bills.It’s a perfect storm for charities and those that depend on them. With many having to cut back, an innovative app called Ripples allows users to support charities without being tied into large inflexible direct debits. Instead, the Ripples app rounds up users’ card payments and donates pennies every time they spend. For example, spending £3.95 will generate a 5p donation to the user’s chosen charity. For donors worried about donations adding up too much, there is a weekly donation limit feature to ensure that users only donate amounts that they won’t miss. Those looking for a more traditional way of giving can make a Weekly Donation on the app, with the added flexibility of being able to pause or change the amount at any time.Sean Donnelly, co-founder and CEO of Ripples, believes this flexibility will be a game-changer for donors, particularly at this difficult time “the ability to pause or change the donation amount in just a few taps is hugely beneficial to charities and their supporters when there is so much financial uncertainty”. Sarah Thorn, Community and Partnerships Manager at Lymphoma Action commented “We are delighted to be a part of this new, innovative app and to provide our supporters with new ways to get involved with Lymphoma Action.”Donors can currently support over 80 schools and charities with Ripples, including ActionAid, Rainforest Trust, GOSH and The Children’s Trust. Search by charity name, or a cause you’re passionate about.Learn more at www.joinripples.org

The Ripples app introduction