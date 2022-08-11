Alternative Utility Services Renewal Licenses Granted in Texas, New Jersey
DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Utility Services, Inc. has been granted the authority to continue operating as broker/consultant for electric procurement services to end-users of all sizes by the utility commissions in Texas and New Jersey.
The rules for operating as utilities consultant (not taking title to electricity/natural gas) vary by state from no requirement of licensing/reporting to annual renewal applications and bonding.
“The integrity of the industry that we work in is something we are very adamant in upholding” said Jenna Buehre, Director of Corporate Affairs, and primary compliance manager. “Ensuring the privacy of customer information, maintaining best practices in contract management & negotiation, and coordinating enrollment with selected suppliers is an essential part of what we do. We present competitive offers with a clear comparison analyzing all components for accuracy and continuously monitor current market conditions for hedging opportunities.”
• Texas Electricity Broker Registration Item No. 2466 Alternative Utility Services Inc. BR190056 renewed through 8/9/2025
• New Jersey Annual Energy Agent, Private Aggregator, and Energy Consultant Registration Filing complete under Dkt Nos. EE21050838L & GE21050839L – no expiration
“Our ongoing compliance with - and adherence to renewal and reporting requirements by state is an example of our continued efforts to operate with the highest standards of ethics and accountability,” said Fritz Kreiss, president of AUS. “We are in full compliance with all requirements and remain in good standing in all states and regions in which we serve.”
About Alternative Utility Services, Inc.
Since 1993, Alternative Utility Services, Inc. has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy and water efficiency for businesses nationwide through innovative solutions that lower energy consumption, reduce energy spend, and increase profits. The company’s exceptional staff of energy experts look help companies accomplish their energy efficiency objectives through their extensive suite of solutions. They can be reached at info@ausenergy.com.
