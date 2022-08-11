Saprea Offering First-Ever Kosher Retreat for Female Survivors

Nonprofit recognizes the magnitude of child sexual abuse across all communities

I am so grateful to the remarkable team at Saprea for showing such initiative and concern to the needs of a community that so profoundly needs it.” — Rabbi Avremi Zippel

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One in every four women is a survivor of childhood sexual abuse. *

Survivors often spend decades living with the effects of the trauma they endured as children. To that end, the nonprofit Saprea strives to provide a safe space, the Saprea Retreat, where survivors can build a community of support, learn about the impacts of childhood trauma, and apply healing strategies to help manage these impacts.

Since its first retreat in 2015, Saprea has served more than 4,400 adult women at its retreats in Utah and Georgia. “Each retreat experience has been carefully planned by a team of licensed clinical therapists to help survivors on their healing journey,” said Saprea’s Chief Clinical Officer Betsy Kanarowski.

Saprea recognizes the magnitude of the problem of child sexual abuse across all communities, and is working to offer resources and support to even more women who have been affected. Saprea will offer its first-ever kosher retreat Oct. 31 through Nov. 3 at its Utah location. “Kosher” is a term used to describe food that complies with the dietary standards of traditional Jewish law. The retreat chefs are working closely with Rabbi Avremi Zippel at Chabad Lubavitch of Utah to ensure proper dietary framework for food preparation, processing, and consumption.

“I am so grateful to the remarkable team at Saprea for showing such initiative and concern to the needs of a community that so profoundly needs it,” said Rabbi Zippel. “I'm hopeful that the Kosher Saprea Retreat will become an annual fixture in the Jewish community, and will be instrumental in once and for all reversing the tide, and empowering the survivors in our community.”

In addition to the Kosher dietary framework, Rabbi Zippel and Saprea are working together to ensure that the entire direction of the retreat is conducive to the unique needs of the Jewish community.

Three weeks each month, the Saprea Retreat hosts survivors from Monday to Thursday. Participants gather for an immersive experience where they can learn, reflect, and engage in a variety of activities that help increase feelings of well-being and empowerment. Thanks to the generosity of donors, the Saprea Retreat is free of charge to any woman who was sexually abused at or before age 18.

More details about the retreat and the application process can be found at saprea.org. (Application does not necessarily guarantee placement since there may be survivors who are not ready to attend the retreat.)

* SOURCE: 1. Felitti, V. J., Anda, R. F., Nordenberg, D., Williamson, D. F., Spitz, A. M., Edwards, V., . . . Marks, J. S. (1998). Relationship of Childhood Abuse and Household Dysfunction to Many of the Leading Causes of Death in Adults. American Journal of Preventive Medicine, 14(4), 245-258.

-----

About Saprea [pronounced suh-PREE-uh]

Saprea is a global nonprofit that exists to liberate individuals and society from child sexual abuse and its lasting impacts. We provide healing educational retreats in Utah and Georgia, survivor support groups around the world, and online healing resources for women who were sexually abused as children or teens. We also provide online prevention resources and community education courses/materials for parents and caregivers to reduce the risk of abuse impacting the children in their lives. Learn more at saprea.org.