Submit Release
News Search

There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,778 in the last 365 days.

Students Can Cast a Ballot in the Tennessee Student Mock Election

 NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Students across Tennessee can make their voice heard in the gubernatorial race between Republican Incumbent Bill Lee and Democrat Nominee Jason Brantley Martin in the Secretary of State's 2022 Tennessee Student Mock Election.

"The mock election allows students to see firsthand how we, as Tennesseans, select our elected officials," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "By participating, I hope students will feel prepared to vote and be inspired to be civically engaged adults."

The Tennessee Student Mock Election is a non-partisan, educational experience that gives students a chance to learn how elected officials are selected. All Tennessee students in Pre-K through 12th grade from public, private or home school associations are welcome to participate.

Registration is now open for the 2022 Tennessee Student Mock Election. Schools can begin reporting their mock election results on Oct. 19, the first day of Tennessee's early voting period. The final day to submit results is Nov. 1, 2022.

The Secretary of State's office will provide participating schools with printable mock ballots, which students can use to vote in the gubernatorial race. Schools will also receive "I Voted" stickers and a Tennessee Student Mock Election "I Voted" sign they can use for photos and on social media.

To help schools incorporate civic engagement and citizenship into their curriculum, the Secretary of State's office offers free lesson plans and resources created by Tennessee teachers. The lesson plans and resources are available on their website, sos.tn.gov/civics/lessonplans.

The Secretary of State's office launched the Tennessee Student Mock Election during the 2016 presidential election. More than 37,000 students from 262 schools participated in the most recent mock election held during the 2020 presidential election.

For more information about the 2022 Tennessee Student Mock Election and the Secretary of State's other civic engagement initiatives, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

You just read:

Students Can Cast a Ballot in the Tennessee Student Mock Election

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.