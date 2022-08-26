International Society of Hypertension Releases Position Paper on the Bedtime Dosing of Antihypertensive Medications
The Position Paper was developed in response to growing controversy on the timing of antihypertensive medications.
Recent data has suggested that bedtime administration of antihypertensive drugs is much more protective than conventional morning dosing. These findings have not been confirmed by other investigators”COLCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Society of Hypertension (ISH) is pleased to announce the release of its latest Position Paper presenting a Systematic Review and Consensus Statement on Bedtime Dosing of Antihypertensive Medications. Developed in response to growing controversy on the timing of antihypertensive medication administration, the statement aims to provide patients and healthcare providers evidence-based recommendations for clinical practice.
Professor George Stergiou, Senior Author and ISH Lead for Position Papers notes: “Some recent data has suggested that bedtime administration of antihypertensive drugs is much more protective of cardiovascular outcomes than the conventional morning dosing. These findings have not been confirmed by other investigators and the methodology, results and conclusions of these studies have been seriously questioned. Nevertheless these data have gained much attention in the media and this has influenced some experts, practicing physicians and patients.” Because of this, the ISH felt that it imperative to provide patients and care providers with recommendations based on the entirety of literature in this area.
To develop the statement, the ISH Research and Education Committee reached out via its College of Experts to clinicians and scientists with expertise in this field. As ISH President Maciej Tomaszewski notes “The ISH College of Experts is an important new organizational structure within the Society – it was instrumental in securing an international panel of 23 hypertension specialists and researchers from across the globe as contributors to this Position Paper.” The expert panel conducted a systematic review of published research studies to first identify the available evidence in this area. Based on these data, the panel developed consensus recommendations for clinical practice.
The Position Paper, which received endorsement from the World Hypertension League and the European Society of Hypertension, concluded that evidence is currently lacking to justify nighttime dosing of antihypertensive medications. Professor Nadia Khan, Co-author and ISH Chair of Research and Education notes the lack of high-quality data currently available and highlighted the key recommendations “Three ongoing, well designed prospective randomised, controlled outcome trials are expected to provide new data on the efficacy and safety of evening or bedtime versus morning drug dosing. Until that information is available, preferred use of bedtime drug dosing of antihypertensive drugs should not be routinely recommended in clinical practice.”
The position paper will be published in the Journal of Hypertension with free and open access to readers (https://doi.org/10.1097/HJH.0000000000003240) aiming to guide clinicians and patients on guidelines-based administration of antihypertensive medications. To help maximize visibility of the position statement the team has also prepared a short video outlining key findings that will be freely available alongside the publication.
