The Impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on Transportation

The Move Away from Diesel and Gasoline Begins

Fleet operators and company owners will find the Appalachian Hydrogen Transportation conference a good first step in addressing sustainability in their fleets” — Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder H2 CCS Network

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Inflation Reduction Act points to hydrogen as the solution for construction, long haul truck, forklift vehicles and other commercial vehicle niches with high demand, long working hours. Electric Battery vehicles will occupy the other ground based transportation sectors. The Act’s overarching goal is to reduce CO2 emissions 40% by 2030. Fleet operators and company owners need to plan for transition. Mandates for the elimination of internal combustion engine sales are already a reality with California starting in 2035. Sixteen other states adhere to California’s vehicle emission standards. They have, or are considering similar ICE vehicle bans. 2035 is well within the service life horizon for these vehicles.

Fleet operators and company owners can start planning their conversions to hydrogen by attending the upcoming Appalachian Hydrogen Transportation Conference which will uniquely showcase the industry’s continued sustainability-focused progress. Produced by Shale Directories, the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce, and H2-CCS Network, the event – scheduled for Friday, September 23, 2022 – will take place at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The conference will feature experts in the transportation and energy sectors, including sponsor Stark Area Regional Transit Authority’s Executive Director/CEO Kirt Conrad who converted the transit authority’s fleet of buses to hydrogen in 2017. Joining Conrad will be Bridget van Dorsten, Wood MacKenzie, Research Analyst, Hydrogen and Emerging Technologies, and Lynn Lyon, US Gain, Director of Business Development -- Sustainable Transportation.

“Fleet operators and company owners will find the Appalachian Hydrogen Transportation conference a good first step in addressing sustainability in their fleets,” commented Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder, H2 CCS Network.

