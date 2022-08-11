DirectTrust Reports Direct Exchange Transactions Reach 3.3 Billion During Second Quarter; Average 75 Million Per Month
Number of healthcare organizations served grew 14%
We’re delighted to note the continued growth in transactions since we began tracking these in 2014, along with the continuing increase in the number of organizations served.by Direct Secure Messaging”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DirectTrust today announced second quarter 2022 metrics, which include an increase in the number of healthcare organizations served by DirectTrust health information service providers (HISPs). DirectTrust is a non-profit healthcare industry alliance created to support secure, identity-verified electronic exchanges of protected health information (PHI) between provider organizations, and between providers and patients, for the purpose of improved coordination of care.
According to end of second quarter 2022 metrics:
• Direct exchange transactions: There were more than 260 million Direct Secure Messages sent and received within the DirectTrust network during the second quarter of 2022. This brings Direct exchange transactions since DirectTrust began tracking transactions in 2014 to nearly 3.3 billion at the end of the second quarter; an average of more than 75 million transactions per month.
• DirectTrust organizations served: The number of healthcare organizations served by DirectTrust health information service providers (HISPs) and engaged in Direct Secure Messaging increased 14% to more than 306,000, compared with the same period last year.
• DirectTrust patient/consumer use: The number of patients/consumers using Direct Secure Messaging increased 1% to more than 668,000, compared with the same quarter last year.
• DirectTrust trusted addresses: The number of trusted Direct addresses able to share PHI dipped slightly (3.7%) to just over 2.6 million, compared with the same time last year.
• DirectTrust membership: Recent new members include:
o Circulo Health, Inc
o Global Patient Identifiers, Inc.
o Mid-America Regional Council
o North Star Health Solutions LLC
o Schreiber Tech Advisors, LLC
o Shereese Maynard
“We’re delighted to note the continued steady growth in transactions since we began tracking these in 2014, along with the continuing increase in the number of organizations served by Direct Secure Messaging,” stated Scott Stuewe, DirectTrust President and CEO.
“We attribute the growth in the number of organizations using Direct Secure Messaging to ongoing adoption in the post-acute market. The slight reduction in addresses identified during the second quarter is the result of four HISPs that removed a large number of invalid addresses. All other HISPs saw an increase in Direct Addresses. These results are among the outcomes of improving data quality as part of our Directory Improvement Initiative, through which we’ve been working with our HISPs to identify and remove invalid addresses from our system,” continued Stuewe.
“Our Directory development work is focused on first identifying data quality issues. We then will turn to making it easier for systems to access the directory utilizing a FHIR-based query approach. Our overall goal is to improve the use and usability of Direct Secure Messaging, by making it easier to discover the best Direct Address to use for a given purpose,” Stuewe concluded.
Charts detailing end of second quarter results are available here or by contacting Ed Emerman at eemerman@eaglepr.com or 609.240.2766.
About DirectTrust
DirectTrust™ is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance initially created by and for participants in the healthcare and technology communities, including Health Information Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), Registration Authorities (RAs), healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, consumers/patients, and health IT vendors. DirectTrust serves as a governance forum, trust community, standards organization, and accreditation body for persons and entities engaged in exchange utilizing PKI mechanisms for trusted, secure information exchange like Direct Secure Messaging and trusted, compliant document submission. The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain security and trust within its trust community. DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information. To learn more, visit www.directtrust.org.
