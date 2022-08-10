Senate Resolution 324 Printer's Number 1871
PENNSYLVANIA, August 10 - 75,000 militia volunteers to fight for the Union and more than
200 Pennsylvania Regiments engaged in 24 major campaigns; and
WHEREAS, On April 7, 1870, the term "militia" was replaced
with the "National Guard of Pennsylvania" (N.G.P.); and
WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania National Guard was called up in the
wake of America's entry into World War I and after America
entered World War II in 1941, the guard fought through Normandy
and proved instrumental in stalling the last German offensive of
the war while additional regiments were detached to serve in the
Pacific and across the globe; and
WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania National Guard was mobilized during
campaigns in Korea, Vietnam, Desert Shield and Desert Storm,
Operations Enduring and Iraqi Freedom and Operation Spartan
Shield; and
WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania National Guard has been engaged in
peacekeeping operations and relief operations following natural
disaster storms and earthquakes; and
WHEREAS, On September 11, 2001, Pennsylvania chain-of-
commands were activated in response to the terrorist attacks in
New York City, Washington, DC, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania;
and
WHEREAS, Today, the Pennsylvania National Guard is one of the
largest and one of the most deployed state National Guards in
the nation; and
WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania National Guard have deployed,
worldwide, more than 35,000 times since September 11, 2001; and
WHEREAS, In times of war, civil strife and natural disasters,
the soldiers and airmen of the Pennsylvania National Guard have
stepped forward and lived up to the National Guard motto of
"Civilian in peace, Soldier in war"; therefore be it
