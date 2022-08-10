Senate Resolution 324 Printer's Number 1871

PENNSYLVANIA, August 10 - 75,000 militia volunteers to fight for the Union and more than

200 Pennsylvania Regiments engaged in 24 major campaigns; and

WHEREAS, On April 7, 1870, the term "militia" was replaced

with the "National Guard of Pennsylvania" (N.G.P.); and

WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania National Guard was called up in the

wake of America's entry into World War I and after America

entered World War II in 1941, the guard fought through Normandy

and proved instrumental in stalling the last German offensive of

the war while additional regiments were detached to serve in the

Pacific and across the globe; and

WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania National Guard was mobilized during

campaigns in Korea, Vietnam, Desert Shield and Desert Storm,

Operations Enduring and Iraqi Freedom and Operation Spartan

Shield; and

WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania National Guard has been engaged in

peacekeeping operations and relief operations following natural

disaster storms and earthquakes; and

WHEREAS, On September 11, 2001, Pennsylvania chain-of-

commands were activated in response to the terrorist attacks in

New York City, Washington, DC, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania;

and

WHEREAS, Today, the Pennsylvania National Guard is one of the

largest and one of the most deployed state National Guards in

the nation; and

WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania National Guard have deployed,

worldwide, more than 35,000 times since September 11, 2001; and

WHEREAS, In times of war, civil strife and natural disasters,

the soldiers and airmen of the Pennsylvania National Guard have

stepped forward and lived up to the National Guard motto of

"Civilian in peace, Soldier in war"; therefore be it

