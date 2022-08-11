Love Monster in-app offering goes live on the Klever Blockchain
The Love Monster utility token $LMT in-app offering event is now available on KleverChain.CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the launch of Klever's decentralized blockchain, and the vision expressed in their white paper, Love Monster NFT had the opportunity to take advantage of the blockchains' outstanding token listing and game development features, and user experience. The Love Monster developers found an immediate home on Klever's blockchain, KleverChain, which further created a great deal of excitement.
Love Monster has been able to take the project to a new level to give its prospective users and gamers a unique gaming and finance experience (GameFi).
What is Love Monster NFT?
It’s a revolutionary Metaverse & Blockchain Game where players can get their own unique NFT created and represented in the game as a Love Monster NFT.
A world of possibilities opens up when users play Love Monster. They have the chance to engage with their monster in ways you never thought possible. In making the monsters as unique as possible, the players tend to ensure they get all the attention they need to grow, breed, and stay healthy.
The $LMT is listed on KleverChain.
With the help of the Klever Labs team, Love Monster has officially become the first In-App Offering on Klever Blockchain. Having access to the first token to run on KleverChain that is listed within the Klever Wallet will be a truly spectacular opportunity for all Klever wallet users.
The deployment on the Klever blockchain gives Love Monster the benefits of a secure and highly efficient chain that is capable of processing over 3,000 transactions per second, which is more than Bitcoin and Ethereum combined, and with room to increase. This will enable Love Monster players to transact with lightning speed never seen before while also enjoying enhanced security.
Klever KLV and USDT holders have the option to purchase Love Monster Token ($LMT) effortlessly by going to https://lovemonsternft.com/love-monster-token-sale/
The in-app offering started on the 8th of August 2022 at 2 PM UTC and ends on the 11th of August 2022 at 6 PM UTC. They also have an active competition, where users can participate in a 1,000,000 $LMT Giveaway.
What are the utilities of the Love Monster Token ($LMT)
Love Monster Token (LMT) is a utility coin used as an in-game currency and for their ecosystem. These tokens aren’t just ordinary in-game currency with no real-world value. In essence, LMT is a cryptocurrency built on KleverChain that can be exchanged with other cryptocurrencies within the Klever Wallet.
Is there a possibility for staking?
Staking is increasingly becoming one of the best economies in the blockchain and crypto space. Such that users or investors can stake their tokens or coins over a specific period of time to get returns for staking.
The Love Monster economy has reviewed all the possibilities for gamers and investors to earn from either being investors or gamers alike. This is a result of the staking opportunity stipulated in the road map of the Love Monster gaming platform such that token holders can earn up to 16% APR for staking their tokens.
