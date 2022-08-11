Sports Analytics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 27% Through 2026

Sports Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Sports Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Sports Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the sports analytics market size is expected to reach $4.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 26.67%. According to the sports analytics industry forecast, the increasing demand for monitoring and tracking data of players will propel the growth of the market.

The sports analytics global market consists of sales of sports analytics solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to software platforms that run on mathematical and statistical principles to provide data-driven insights into sports and related peripheral activities. Sports analytics frequently employs the same fundamental methods and approaches to analysis. It offers parameters for measurement, such as hit or fumble rate, and consistently collects data from a broad sample for the analysis process.

Global Sports Analytics Market Trends

Technological advancement is one of the key sports analytics market trends gaining popularity. Technology has been changing the way that sports are evaluated. These analytics platforms and software are utilizing advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning to carry out complex tasks in athlete performance monitoring, case studies, and other activities. For instance, in December 2020, RT Software, a real-time graphics development company, released a major update to its existing product, Tactic, a sports analysis graphics product, which utilizes machine learning and AI technologies to detect player movements in the video stream, tracking positions, and creating motion paths.

Global Sports Analytics Market Segments

The global sports analytics market is segmented:

By Component: Solution, Service

By Deployment Mode: On-premise, Cloud

By Application: Player Analysis, Team Performance Analysis, Health Assessment, Video Analysis, Others

By Sport: Football, Cricket, Hockey, Basketball, American Football, Others

By Geography: The global sports analytics market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Sports Analytics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides sports analytics market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global sports analytics market, sports analytics global market share, sports analytics market segments and geographies, sports analytics global market players, sports analytics market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The sports analytics global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Sports Analytics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: TruMedia Networks, Sportradar AG, Catapult Group International Limited, Stats Perform, Sportingmindz Technology Pvt Ltd, iSportsAnalysis, Agile Sports Analytics LLC, SAS Institute Inc, Genius Sports Group, Zebra Technologies, Advanced Sports Analytics, Physimax Technologies, FORMCEPT, Exasol, IceBergs Sports, and ChyronHego Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

