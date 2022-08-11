Global Commercial Boiler Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Commercial Boiler Global Market Report 2022

The Business Research Company’s Commercial Boiler Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Commercial Boiler Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the commercial boiler market size is expected to grow from $3.47 billion in 2021 to $3.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.81%. The global commercial boiler market size is expected to grow to $4.44 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.12%. The rising number of commercial buildings and the increase in safety equipment are expected to propel the growth of the market.

The commercial boiler market consists of sales of commercial boilers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide heating and hot water to non-domestic buildings. It is a pressurized system offering steam and hot water to buildings through the use of electricity or burning combustible fuel. With the lesser wastage of energy, commercial boilers keep the commercial building safe and comfortable. Commercial boilers usually have components such as a burner, heat exchanger, combustion chamber, controllers, and exhaust stacks.

Global Commercial Boiler Market Trends

The launch of innovative boiler systems is a key trend gaining popularity in the commercial boiler market. The commercial boiler market is witnessing the arousal of innovation trends such as the introduction of low NOx (nitrogen oxide) boilers and high-efficiency boilers with compact designs, reduced carbon footprints, enhanced efficiency, easy installation, and others. These innovative commercial boilers offer companies increased sales and an opportunity to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Global Commercial Boiler Market Segments

The global commercial boiler market is segmented:

By Boiler Type: Fire Tube, Water Tube

By Fuel Type: Natural Gas, Oil, Coal, Others

By Technology: Condensing, Non-Condensing

By Application: Offices, Warehouse And Storage Facilities, Retail Stores, Educational Institutions, Lodgings, Public Assembly Buildings, Healthcare Facilities

By Geography: The commercial boiler global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Commercial Boiler Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth, market share, market segments and geographies, market players, leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors' approaches.

TBRC’s Commercial Boiler Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AO Smith Corporation, Bosch Thermotechnology, Cochran Limited, Cleaver-Brooks, Fulton Boiler Company, Parker Boiler, Slant/Fin Corporation, Superior Boiler Works Inc, Weil-McLain Solvay SA, Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, John Wood Group PLC, Alfa Laval AB, ANDRITZ AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sofinter Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sofinter Group, Byworth Boilers Limited, Baxi and Cheema Boilers Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

