Varla Scooter Believes That Increasing Demand For Micro Mobility Is One Of The Major Scooter Sales Factors

Varla Scooters has introduced powerful electric scooters to help overcome the increasing demand for Micro Mobility which is a major scooter sales factors. 

ESSEN, GERMANY, THE UNITED KINDOM, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most urban residents have already seen the sudden boom of Varla electric scooters that have begun to appear all over their city, and if they haven't yet, they most likely will soon.

According to the 2021 INRIX National Traffic Scorecard, Americans experience a loss of 99 hours a year due to traffic. Estimates also indicate that 2.5 billion more people will live in metropolitan areas worldwide by 2050. Micro-mobility could help with a few issues, as most cities currently struggle with unsafe pollution levels and congested streets.

Based on the data collected from several independent pieces of research, Varla Scooters has introduced 3 powerful electric scooters to overcome the increasing demand for Micro Mobility. 

1. Varla Eagle One Pro Electric Scooter

Due to its extra-large 11-inch tubeless tires, the Varla Eagle One Pro dual motor scooter is the best choice for Micro Mobility.

This scooter has a range of approximately 45 miles with its fiery top speed of 45+ mph and a maximum weight capacity of 330 lbs, thanks to its superior lithium-ion cells and a 60V 27 Ah battery of the highest class. The Varla Eagle One Pro Electric Scooter also boasts a 3.5-inch LCD, NFC Key, a thumb throttle, a 35+ degree climbing angle, and two charging ports.

2. Varla Eagle One Electric Scooter

The Varla Eagle One dual motor electric scooter is the go-to bike for Micro Mobility since it has extra-large 10-inch off-road tires. This scooter has two 1000W motors, which together produce a staggering 3200W in nominal power. Its top speed, which is a blistering 40+ mph, makes it a strong option for up to 40 miles distance. It can carry a staggering 330 lbs at its maximum weight capacity and a 30-degree climbing angle. This electric scooter promises short stopping distances with a Dual Hydraulic Brake and an Advanced Disc Braking System.

3.Varla Pegasus City Commuter Electric Scooter

The Varla Pegasus has two 500W motors inside this scooter, which produce a staggering 1600W of output. It can easily handle the weight of 280 pounds. This scooter can cover a range of 28+ miles and can reach speeds of 28+ MPH with ease. The Varla Pegasus can handle hills up to a 25-degree angle without a problem. This adult electric scooter promises quick stops, thanks to its Dual Disc Brake. With its headlight, taillight, and horn, this electric scooter is safe to ride in cities. 

Varla electric scooters are the most affordable environment-friendly options for any mature adult looking to invest in safe and healthy Micro Mobility options.

