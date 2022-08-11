Verrency appoints Stephen Benton as new Chairman
Verrency appoints Stephen Benton to the role of Chairman as Founder, David Link, retires from his full-time role as Executive Chairman.MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verrency appoints Stephen Benton to the role of Chairman as Founder, David Link, retires from his full-time role as Executive Chairman after six years in the position.
Stephen Benton has most recently served as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of EFTPOS Australia for the past four years. Prior to his role leading EFTPOS, Benton was Head of Consumer Finance, Payments and Emerging Businesses at Westpac. Stephen has also held executive and commercial roles at Bankwest and Citibank, and has over 30 years experience in various roles spanning financial services, payments and banking.
Benton succeeds Verrency’s Founder, David Link, who after six years at the helm will retire from his full-time role as Executive Chairman. Link founded Verrency in 2016 following a 25-year career as a Managing Director at Accenture, and has led its growth into one of the world’s leading SaaS payments innovation platforms with global clients such as Visa, EFTPOS, Nets/ NEXI, and Fidelity Information Systems. Verrency was recognised as the number #1 fastest growing technology company in Australia (and #15 in the Asia Pacific region) in the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific rankings. Verrency has recently launched its Carbon Action Impact Index innovation which enables cardholders to seamlessly identify and offset the Co2 footprint from their card purchases - which is now supporting new eco-friendly payment products from both Nets/ NEXI and Visa to banks throughout Europe and Asia. Verrency's major institutional investors include Salter Brothers Private Equity and Perennial Value Management.
David Link said: “I am pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen to succeed me in the role of Chairman. Stephen is a talented and inspiring leader whom I have known and worked with for many years, and as Verrency's Founder, I am incredibly grateful that Stephen has agreed to take on this role. I will continue to support Stephen, CEO Jeroen van Son, and the Verrency board in an advisory capacity and am grateful for the board, investors, team members, advisors and clients who have been and are a part of the ongoing Verrency journey delivering meaningful innovation in value-added services to financial services consumers around the world.”
Benton said: “I have known Verrency as a client for many years and am grateful for this opportunity to help guide such a leading global fintech as it continues its scaling journey. I have the utmost respect for David and what he and his team have built and delivered. I am excited about working closely with Jeroen and the board as we further grow our support of global payments processors, payment schemes and financial institutions on the journey to deliver innovative products and services to their customers.”
ABOUT VERRENCY:
Verrency is a leading global SaaS cloud-based payments innovation platform that provides Customer Experience Personalisation products that enable financial institutions to innovate quickly and at scale without having to make complex and costly changes to core systems infrastructure. Verrency serves many of the world's largest payments processors, payment schemes, and banks in their journey to drive new value-added customer experiences.
For more information, please visit www.verrency.com
