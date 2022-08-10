UZBEKISTAN, August 10 - Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Mahalla should be the initiator of transformations in society

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the Sobirobod mahalla in Tashkent’s Yunusabad district.

About 10 thousand people live in the mahalla. As a result of the work on the mahallabay system, socially significant issues are being resolved. The appearance of multi-storey buildings has been updated, paths and communication networks have been repaired.

The area around Yuqori Qoraqamish Canal, which flows through the mahalla, was previously abandoned. Now it is landscaped and turned into an alley. Pedestrian bridges, playgrounds and sports grounds, a bicycle path, a fountain have been built. Benches, chess tables, a water wheel are installed. Trees were planted and a lawn was laid. A 300-meter-long grape gallery was built on the territory around the canal.

The Head of the state became familiar with these conditions, talked with mahalla representatives and elders.

“Now the representatives of the mahalla have become a big team. Deputies, an assistant to the hokim, a youth leader, and a prevention inspector work together with the chairman. Moreover, with decent wages, conditions, and powers. In response to such an attitude, it is necessary to show responsibility. The mahalla should be the initiator of transformations in society and serve as a support to the people”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted.

The growth point of the Sobirobod mahalla is entrepreneurship. Dozens of business entities work here – manufacturing enterprises, consumer service points, private clinics, grocery stores. The potential of entrepreneurship is effectively used in other mahallas.

Here, the Deputy Prime Ministers, in the presence of the mahalla representatives, presented information about what investments are planned to attract to Yunusabad district and how many jobs will be created.

Source: UzA