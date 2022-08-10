Mortgage Center opens in Tashkent

UZBEKISTAN, August 10 - On August 10, the President of Uzbekistan visited a mortgage center organized in Yashnabad district of Tashkent city.

The housing provision issue is under the constant attention of the state. Its solution is facilitated by the large-scale construction of houses by the public and private sectors. Mortgage loans are offered to help people purchase housing. However, not everyone is informed about the possibilities and procedures of mortgages.

For example, this year it is planned to allocate 13 trillion UZS from the budget for commercial banks to finance mortgage loans. In the first six months, only 30 percent of these funds were issued to the population.

Therefore, at the meeting held on July 6, the President noted the need for reducing bureaucracy and creating mortgage centers that fully serve the population.

The first such center began its work in the capital. All offers on the mortgage market are collected here and a transparent system is organized. Visitors will be informed about housing under construction in Tashkent, banks issuing mortgage loans, and their conditions. Assistance will also be provided for drawing up sales contracts, pledge and mortgage loans, and state registration of the right to housing. Most importantly, all services are provided in one place.

“Many decisions are being made, conditions are being created to improve the lives of our people. But many are not fully aware of this. And those who are not aware, do not know where to go. This center will provide comprehensive services and ease the worries of those who want to buy a home. Now it is necessary to develop the electronic platforms of the center and make it even more comfortable for people”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The Head of the state drew attention to the fact that thousands of people cannot use a mortgage on a private house with a land plot and gave relevant instructions to responsible persons.

“It is necessary to introduce a mortgage on houses with a plot. Such a mortgage will be a people’s mortgage”, the President said.

The center has offices of construction and development companies. All conditions are created for buyers.

