Multipoint Group Partners with Corero to extend DDoS Protection
A further 7 countries will be included in MultiPoint Group’s distribution of Corero’s world-class DDoS Protection Services, with expansion into Eastern and Southern parts of Europe as well as the Middle East. Countries that can benefit include Greece and Cyprus, Israel, Romania and Bulgaria, the Balkans, and Turkey.
DDoS threats continue to grow in sophistication, size, and frequency. One of the key drivers for this is the abundance of services offering ‘DDoS For-Hire’. This lowers the barrier to entry for cybercriminals and increases the likelihood of attacks occurring. In addition, the numbers of internet-connected devices are rising and the huge scale that these provide - and their lack of built-in security, means it’s relatively easy to launch DDOS attacks and compromise connected devices.
These drivers are behind the huge rise in demand for Corero’s DDoS defense solutions, as cyber security experts like MultiPoint Group look to offer the most robust cyber solutions to their customers. This was one of the major reasons Multipoint Group and Corero decided to expand their cooperation.
“To minimize risk, it is imperative that service providers and enterprises alike protect yourselves as much as possible. Corero's DDoS protection is a vital component of any organization, and we are entering into this agreement with confidence,” stated Ricardo Resink, the CEO for Multipoint Group.
“The nature of DDoS attacks is changing continuously and those launched today are very different to the ones launched a few years ago. Originally, these cyber tsunamis were straightforward volumetric attacks, to single victim IP addresses, intended to cause embarrassment and disruption. Today however, the motives behind DDoS attacks are increasingly unclear, the techniques are becoming ever-more complex, and the frequency of attacks is growing exponentially.
With Corero's DDoS protection solution, you are safe with a proven leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS attack protection distributed by Multipoint Group.
Lionel Chmilewsky, Chief Executive Officer of Corero, commented, “MultiPoint Group is recognized regionally for their technical excellence and cyber expertise. We are looking forward to working with them to increase DDoS protection for enterprises in these new geographies.’
About The Multipoint Group
The MultiPoint Group is a Value-Added Distributor focused on Cyber Security and cyber-intelligence solutions, with offices in Greece & Cyprus, UAE, Romania & Bulgaria, Israel, Estonia, Poland and Turkey. Multipoint Group was founded in 2009 by Ricardo Resnik, CEO of Multipoint Group, distributing various cyber companies around the globe.
About Corero Network Security
Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero’s award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack protection, coupled with network visibility, analytics, and reporting. Corero’s industry leading SmartWall and SecureWatch technology maintains business continuity, with real-time scalable protection against external DDoS attackers and internal DDoS botnets in the most complex edge and subscriber environments. Corero’s key operational centers are in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Edinburgh, UK, with the Company’s headquartered in Amersham, UK.
The Company is also listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market under the ticker CNS.
