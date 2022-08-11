Submit Release
Landindex is the first platform targeted towards metaverse creators

NEWARK, DELAWARE, USA, August 11, 2022 -- Landindex is the first platform targeted towards metaverse creators:

If you have been keeping up with global events, the advent of the metaverse as the future of the internet is a phenomenon quite well known. Yet, there is a general consensus about how the true potential of the metaverse can be utilized, and what it can mean for the common man.

Landindex is designed to act as a marketplace for creators and users in the metaverse to find each other, irrespective of how specific their niche might be. Landindex has an enormous catalogue of listings and finding your perfect match is as easy as choosing a category and location in the search bar.

Some of the most popular categories of metaverse creators are professional poker players, event managers and metaverse architects to name just a few.

The best part about Landex is that all services in their capacity as a platform are provided completely free of cost. Creators from all parts of the world and occupying a wide variety of positions must be well aware of the concept of a service fee that most third-party applications and websites charge for allowing creators to advertise themselves on the platform. However, Landex prides itself upon being different from the rest and refuses to take advantage of talented people who may be starting out on their journey as creators in the metaverse. The same applies for the policy Landindex maintains for their customers, as all users who seek professional services can do so without having any payment-based blocks on their search results.

Landex possesses great potential to change the future of the metaverse, both in terms of how people interact with it as well as its potential for usage as a part of daily life. Make sure you check out LandIndex today, to explore what the metaverse can mean to you.

