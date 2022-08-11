STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE PASSING OF LYDIA DE VEGA

My deepest condolences go out to the family of Filipina track titan and Asia's sprint queen, Lydia de Vega.

Lydia de Vega left an everlasting international legacy and the impact of her spirit cements her as one of our best.

As an elite athlete and 2-time Olympian, her feet were magical when she ran track.

As a coach and mentor, her competitive spirit inspired many Filipinos wanting to be their best.

And as one of the most recognizeable female athletes in the country, her brillance encouraged many women and young girls to reach our full potential and continue her legacy-- to win, to take space, and to keep coming back for more.

Truly, Lydia de Vega lived the life of a true legend: showing the world how to be a champion in athletics and a hero to others beyond the world of sports.

We share the grief of the nation and offer our sympathies to all her family and friends.