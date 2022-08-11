Succession and Exit planning platform Capitaliz appoints CEO and Non-Exec Director
Appointments coincide with Australia’s New South Wales Government selecting Capitaliz for the program exporting fintech to the US
These key appointments will help get our digital platform in front of more advisors in North America to help their clients appropriately value their businesses and prepare them for exiting.””SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capitaliz, a digital platform that measures, benchmarks and accelerates value creation for privately-owned businesses whilst delivering succession planning advice at scale, has announced two high-profile appointments to support its expansion in North America.
Nic Foster, the former CEO at Coco Republic, one of Australia’s leading retail and design brands, has been appointed chief executive officer of Capitaliz. Mr Foster led Coco Republic’s omnichannel growth across Australia, New Zealand and the United States through to a successful capital transaction. He has also held executive leadership positions at Sony Australia & NZ and PlayStation Australia & NZ after commencing his career at PwC.
Commenting on his appointment, Nic said, “He was thrilled to be joining Founder - Craig West and the Capitaliz team to follow his passions of scaling high growth businesses, taking great Australian products to the world and enabling prosperity for SMEs.”
Paul Cilia, former Executive Director at Macquarie Bank, has been appointed a Director of Capitaliz. Mr Cilia served on the executive committee of Macquarie Bank’s business banking division and held numerous senior roles, including Head of Client Acquisition and Head of Segment Strategy. He also had executive sponsorship of the bank’s middle market, dealer finance and commercial broking businesses.
Capitaliz is a digital platform created by Succession Plus, Australasia’s largest business succession and exit planning advisory firm. Capitaliz enables automatic business valuations, benchmarking, and value enhancement guidance to support exit planning advisors in delivering successful business exits for clients with greater efficiency and speed.
Founder Craig West, who expanded Capitaliz into North America in 2021, said: “North America is way ahead of the rest of the world when it comes to understanding the importance of succession planning. The right advice from a professional exit planner could make a life-changing difference to a small business owner. These key appointments to the Capitaliz team will help get our digital platform and proven 21-step methodology in front of more exit planners in North America to help their clients appropriately value their businesses and ready them for exiting.”
The appointments coincide with Capitaliz being accepted into an Australian State Government-funded program to export fintech into the US. The New South Wales Going Global Export Program for Fintech and Insurtech to the USA partners fast-growth entrepreneurial businesses with highly experienced international venture capital and advisory consultants to help them prepare for commercialisation and capitalization.
Capitaliz also benefits from similar NSW Government export programs in the United Kingdom and Singapore.
“The NSW Government export programs have resulted in real commercial outcomes for Capitaliz, including a joint venture in the UK. We look forward to meeting and working with US businesses and experts in this field as part of it this year.”
Other