How Upholstery Cleaning Fights Microscopic Particles
A microscope will prove that upholstery steam cleaning is necessary, and required often.
Upholstery cleaning is not just cleaning. Upholstery steam cleaning disinfects, restores the look and feel, and maintains the lifespan of the furniture, while also improving the indoor air quality.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upholstery cleaning is one of the most important services that can be performed in a home. Couches, chairs, beds, and even ottomans are used more often than most other surfaces in the house and yet, are one of the most infrequently cleaned.
— Peter, Owner and Operator of JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care
According to BBC science, the human body replenishes the entire epidermis every 30 days. This means the human body sheds 1.6 trillion skin cells every 30 days. Those skin cells are released while driving, working, sleeping, spending time with the family, and so on, drifting harmlessly away and resting on the nearest surface: upholstered furniture. Those cells, mixed with the casual wiping of hands, accidental spills, and scent marking from pets, can slowly turn the bright fabrics dull, and become a breeding house for other unsightly allergens and bacteria, including dust mites.
Upholstery steam cleaning, a specialty service performed by a professional, is a cleaning process designed to treat each of these elements. Steam cleaning is cleaning with steam. The water is properly heated and applied to the fabric at high pressures, and immediately extracted from the fabric. The steam opens the fibers, the pressure forces the grime from the fabric, and the extractions pull all of that away from the upholstery.
Peter, Owner and Operator of JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care, explains that "Upholstery cleaning is not just about the cleaning, it's also about sanitizing the fabric. Couches and chairs are some of the most frequently used surfaces in our homes and can collect a fair amount of what's in the air. Upholstery steam cleaning quickly disinfects the furniture, while also providing the added benefits of restoring the fabric both in look and feel, maintaining the lifespan of the pieces of furniture, and improving the air quality in the home."
Skin cells are also known to attract dust mites. Dust mites, as described by the American Lung Association, are very small, insect-like pests that settle within dust and fabric, clinging to mattresses, upholstery fabric, carpets, and curtains. They don't bite, sting, or burrow, but most people with dust allergies are reacting to these microscopic creatures. Folks with asthma or other pulmonary issues will benefit from having a regular upholstery steam cleaning service. Steam cleaning upholstery and mattresses is guaranteed to eliminate and wash dust mites away.
The types of cleaning products used on upholstery is also very important to consider. It has already been impressed that upholstery steam cleaning is incredibly important. If the purpose behind the cleaning is to remove all of the bacteria, viruses, and dust mites, then the products used should not be leaving anything behind either. Certain products may leave behind soap, odorants, or other such residues. Sometimes, these particles can either irritate allergies or attract dust back into the upholstery fibers.
All types of upholstery require deep cleaning every 9 to 12 months, regardless of the condition of the furniture itself. Upholstery attracts all sorts of particulates and steam cleaning is one of the most efficient ways to keep the furniture and the home clean and healthy. For this reason, and for the health of the home and the people within, upholstery steam cleaning is always necessary.
