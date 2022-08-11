EMMETT TILL’S FAMILY, LAWYERS DENOUNCE CAROLYN BRYANT DONHAM’S CRIMINAL GRAND JURY IN MISSISSIPPI
The failure to serve the warrant and failure to indict Carolyn Bryant has become one of the worst travesties of injustice in American history; Richardson's efforts to indict were pathetically weak."
— Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq
Date/ Time: August 11, 2022 6:00pm EST 5pm CST
Family members of Emmett Till, led by Cousin Ms. Priscilla Sterling of the Emmett Till Justice for Families Foundation (ETJFF), and her attorney Malik Shabazz, will speak extensively to national news media; magazines and social media outlets on all current news matters relating to Emmett Till.
CAROLYN BRYANT DONHAM GRAND JURY
The family is outraged that District Attorney Dewayne Richardson secretly convened a failed Grand Jury against Carolyn Bryant, despite having secured a recently discovered arrest warrant from the same courthouse in 1955. A Grand Jury in Leflore County Mississippi has declined to indict the White woman, Carolyn Bryant Donham, whose false accusations against 14-year-old Emmett Till 70 years ago, led to the Black teen's brutal death.
https://www.nbcnews.com/video/mississippi-grand-jury-declines-indictment-in-emmett-till-murder-145866821759
Family members are outraged that no one will ever be held criminally responsible. Emmett Till, who lived in Chicago, was visiting relatives in Mississippi before his deadly encounter with Carolyn Bryant in the summer of 1955. Emmett Till’s cousin Priscilla Sterling says: “I was completely floored that Dewayne Richardson snuck off and convened a secret Grand Jury in Leflore County and did not even have enough decency to meet with our family to review the case. I am not convinced at all that justice was sought in this case and justice must still be done. Carolyn Bryant must be held accountable!”
Family lawyer, Malik Shabazz, intensified the search for Carolyn Bryant on July 7, 2022, when he went to the door of Bryant’s Raleigh, NC home looking for her.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10992759/Emmett-Till-protesters-storm-senior-facility-searching-woman-accused-setting-lynch-mob-him.html
Attorney Shabazz said “The failure to serve the warrant and the failure to indict Carolyn Bryant has become one of the worst travesties of injustice in American history. I am mortified that District Attorney Dewayne Richardson did not meet with Emmett’s family and review with them the evidence that he would present to the Grand Jury. It appears that Richardson’s efforts to indict were pathetically weak.”
THE MOVIE TILL
The Emmett Till family will comment on the upcoming blockbuster movie, TILL which is set to be released in theaters this fall; the movie has put the spotlight on the issue of getting justice for Emmett Till. According to VARIETY magazine: “The first trailer for “Till,” based on the true story of Mamie Till Mobley looking for justice after the murder of her 14-year-old son Emmett Till in 1955, has been released.
The trailer touches on many key parts of the family’s story, from Emmett on summer vacation visiting relatives in Mississippi, to the unfounded accusation that he was speaking inappropriately to a white woman in a store (which likely was Emmett unknowingly breaking an unwritten Jim Crow-era “rule” of the town), to his murder and his mother’s pursuit for justice, including having an open-casket funeral for her son.
The film stars Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Kevin Carroll, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson, Roger Guenveur Smith and Haley Bennett. It was directed by Chinonye Chukwu and was co-written by Chukwu, along with Michael Reilly and Keith Beauchamp.”
https://variety.com/2022/film/news/till-trailer-emmett-till-movie-1235324562/
Priscilla Sterling, of the Emmett Till Justice for Families Foundation says of the movie, TILL; “I believe the movie TILL about my cousin Emmett Till and Ms. Mamie, who I was very close to, is a doorway to us all getting truly educated about the murder of Emmett Till and Mississippi racial injustice.”
UPCOMING ACTION AGAINST CAROLYN BRYANT
Carolyn Bryant has been recently discovered living in Kentucky.
Report: Emmett Till’s accuser, Carolyn Bryant Donham, in Kentucky receiving hospice care (yahoo.com)
Activists are vowing that “as long as there is no justice, there can be no peace.” Reportedly, on August 27, 2022, at Carolyn Bryant’s private home in Bowling Green, Kentucky, there will be a major “Death to White Supremacy” rally on the upcoming Emmett Till Commemoration Weekend. In March 2022 President Joe Biden signed into law, the landmark Emmett Till Antilynching Act, which made lynching a federal hate crime.
Black Lawyers for Justice is a national organization of civil-rights lawyers and affiliated counsel who are dedicated to causes of human rights, police brutality, and other critical areas of constitutional litigation, legal advocacy and legal education.
