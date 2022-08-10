- Applications for $2,000 child care worker bonus close in three weeks

SALT LAKE CITY (August 10, 2022) — A one-time $2,000 bonus is available to eligible child care workers in Utah for three more weeks. The Office of Child Care is urging all to apply before the August 30, 2022, deadline.

“With such a short application window, we don’t want anyone to miss out on this opportunity,” said Rebecca Banner, director of the Office of Child Care in the Department of Workforce Services. “It is so rare for us to be able to offer a tangible thank you to our child care workers. They are essential to keeping our workforce working and families cared for. We would love to see every eligible person receive this bonus.”

Just three weeks since applications opened for the Youth and Early Care Workforce Bonus, more than 5,000 Utah child care workers have started the application process and 1,700 applications have already been approved. The first bonus checks have been sent out, paying out more than $3.2 million. In order to receive the bonus, all applicants must create a Care About Childcare account (careaboutchildcare.utah.gov) and submit specific work documentation. Details of all requirements can be found at jobs.utah.gov/occ.

The state of Utah and the Office of Child Care received over $108 million in Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA). The majority of this money went to child care providers for operation grants during the pandemic. The operation grants were replaced last January with stabilization grants for child care providers through September 2023. The state has $20 million left in CRRSA funds to be spent towards child care worker bonuses.

More information on the Youth and Early Care Workforce Bonus is available at jobs.utah.gov/occ, including checklists for staff and directors and FAQs. The information is also available in Spanish.