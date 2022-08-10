7th Judicial District Nominating Commission to interview nominees for two ...

TOPEKA—The 7th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 31, to interview nominees to fill two district judge positions.



One position is created by Judge Kay Huff's July 8 retirement. The other was among the district court judge positions certified by Supreme Court Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and the governor signed 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill No. 267 to fund them.



The 7th Judicial District is Douglas County.



Public interviews



Interviews are open to the public. They will take place at:



Douglas County Courthouse

111 E 11th St.

Lawrence, KS 66044



The interview schedule will be announced once it’s finalized.



The nominees:

Alice Craig, Baldwin City, special counsel, Hall & Evans, LLC



Nicholas David, Lawrence, attorney, The David Law Office, LLC



Carl Folsom, III, Lawrence, assistant federal public defender



Jessica Glendening, Lawrence, deputy defender, 3rd Judicial District Public Defender's Office



Blake Glover, Baldwin City, judge pro tem, 7th Judicial District



Tonda Hill, Lawrence, assistant district attorney, Wyandotte County



Paul Klepper, Lawrence, judge pro tem, 7th Judicial District



Jonathon Noble, Lawrence, chief public defender, Northeast Kansas Conflicts Public Defender Office



Catherine Theisen, Lawrence, attorney, Barber Emerson, L.C.



Accommodation



Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:



ADA Coordinator

ADA@kscourts.org

785-296-2256

TTY at 711



Eligibility requirements



A nominee for district judge must be:

at least 30 years old;



a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and



a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.



Nominees to governor



The nominating commission will select three to five people whose names will be submitted to the governor to fill these positions according to statutory qualification and residency requirements. The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint.



Term of office



After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.



Nominating Commission



The 7th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Eric S. Rosen as the nonvoting chair; Elina Alterman, Elizabeth Cateforis, Stephanie Davis, Lisa Harris-Frydman, Wesley Smith, and Daniel Watkins, all of Lawrence.