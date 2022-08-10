News Release, slider Posted on Aug 10, 2022 in Main

AUGUST 10, 2022

John Scocos, Executive Director

[email protected], 608-358-6195

NASDVA Hosting 2022 Training Conference in Honolulu Aug 14-17

AUG 14, 2022 (HONOLULU) – The National Association of State Directors of Veterans Affairs (NASDVA) is hosting its annual training conference in Honolulu, HI, August 14-17. The conference’s highlights and focuses are sharing best practices, receiving updates from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), networking between member states and territories, and the installation of the association’s 2022-23 officers. Hawaii Governor David Ige will be welcoming attendees during the opening ceremony on August 15, 2022.

“We could not be more excited and honored to host the NASDVA 2022 Annual Training Conference in Hawaii!” said Hawaii Office of Veterans’ Services Director Ron Han. “It has been 23 years since Hawaii hosted a similar conference in 1999. Our conference theme of “Pupukahi i Holomua”—unite in order to progress—is a perfect focus and reflects the important collaboration and work that goes on every day with our federal, state, county and private partners to address the issues affecting our nation’s veterans and their loved ones. It also speaks to the incredible teamwork that happens, not just during these conferences as we exchange and share information and network, but more importantly, the work we do in our home states and US territories.”

At the association’s midwinter conference in February, eight states were awarded Abraham Lincoln Pillars of Excellence Awards by VA Secretary Denis McDonough for innovative programs implemented to prevent veteran suicide, improve veterans’ experience connecting with benefits, and more. The directors from those states will be presenting to the NASDVA membership on their programs, best practices, and lessons learned so those programs can potentially be implemented in other states and territories.

Senior VA officials, including VA Deputy Secretary Donald Remy, will be participating in the conference to brief NASDVA members on current and future VA initiatives and programs as well as receive feedback from the state and territory level. NASDVA members will hear updates from the Veterans Benefits Administration, Veterans Health Administration, Center for Women Veterans, National Cemetery Administration, Board of Veterans Appeals, Veterans Experience Office, and others.

“We are looking forward to another successful meeting with our federal partners and the private sector and non-profits engaged in veteran work who support our conference,” said NASDVA President and Texas Veterans Commission Executive Director Tom Palladino. “My goal as president has been to grow those relationships as well as continue the networking and teambuilding within the association’s membership. We have a very busy agenda in Hawaii and are looking forward to continuing the work we do to bring best practices and new ideas to each state and territory.”

Another highlight of the conference is collaboration between the states and territories, and the conference provides a unique opportunity for each state and territory to interface and discuss challenges and opportunities they see in serving veterans. In addition, the membership will vote on its new executive committee, who will be sworn in at the installation banquet on the final night of the conference.

NASDVA was established in 1947 and is the second largest provider of benefits behind the VA. Membership is made up of senior leadership from the veterans affairs departments or administrations of all fifty states and six territories. More information on the association is available at nasdva.us.