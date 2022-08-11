ALL IN Esports Expo "Levels Up" Prize Pool, Offers $20,000 for Call of Duty, Smash Bros. & More
The Apache Casino Hotel in Lawton, OK has once again partnered with Unified to power a weekend esports event with $20,000 in prizing this August 26-27, 2022.
Esports enthusiasts will find several opportunities to compete or network with other aspiring champions...there will also be engaging and rewarding experiences for our more casual and social attendees”WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This August, the ALL IN Esports Expo returns to the Apache Casino Hotel Event Center for the third time with a bolstered prize pool of $20,000 across multiple video game titles. Unified, a Kansas-based esports production and services company, will once again be powering the event by transforming the venue into a fully furnished esports arena – complete with hundreds of consoles, PCs, and extra activities for gamers of all skill levels.
While the total esports competition prize pool is nearly $20,000, and features titles such as Call of Duty and Super Smash Bros., extra “Gaming Quests” and physical events such as Cornhole will also be available as part of a complete weekend pass experience.
Gamers of all ages and skill levels are invited to compete in the open competitions or free play activities, and attendees can expect to see games and challenges on classic consoles such as Nintendo (NES) and even next gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and X Box Series X. Live programming will be available throughout the weekend, including more information and networking opportunities for professional and collegiate esports, and photo opportunities with guest cosplayers.
“We are thrilled to head back to Oklahoma, and are excited about all the changes and expanded opportunities the Apache Casino Hotel is helping to provide this year for all of our gamers. Esports enthusiasts will find several opportunities to compete or network with other aspiring champions, and with new attractions or events like the Cosplay Showcase and After Hours Mixer, there will also be engaging and rewarding experiences for our more casual and social attendees.” -Rebecca Rong, Director of Sales for Unified
Unified has stated that they are committed to working with local community members and organizations to organize esports brackets and broadcasts; Oklahoma-based ClickGaming will once again oversee the $10,000 main stage event. Similarly, partnership and promotional opportunities are available to businesses or organizations looking to network directly with esports consumers.
Players and spectators are encouraged to reserve their tickets in advance. Registration and additional event information, including a full schedule of esports events, can be found on the ALL IN Esports Expo website (allinesports.net)
ALL IN Esports Expo Commercial Teaser