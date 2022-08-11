Indigo Tech Adds Executives & Advisor from Morgan Stanley, Audi, Disney & Applied Minds
Indigo adds Jack Yeung - CIO, Sandro Weigelt - VP Program Management & Bran Ferren - Board of Advisors, to help lead its next-gen EV developmentBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indigo Technologies, the auto OEM developing a whole new class of roomier, smoother and more affordable EVs based on its patented road sensing smart-wheels, announces today the addition of new executives and advisors to its talented team.
Indigo’s EVs provide unmatched ergonomics for drivers and passengers as well as unit economics which are enabled by its patented robotic smart-wheels with two degrees of freedom at each corner. Indigo smart-wheels free up more cabin space while providing superior ride quality and safety in a lighter weight EV which has not previously been achievable with conventional propulsion and suspension technologies. The entire vehicle is optimized for light weight and efficiency to reduce the size of the battery, cost per mile, and time per charge. Started by MIT professor Ian Hunter and run by MIT entrepreneur Will Graylin, Indigo is growing its team towards delivering these next-generation ultra-efficient EVs for fleets and drivers.
Indigo announced the addition of Jack Yeung as its Chief Investment Officer, Bran Ferren to its Board of Advisors, and Sandro Weigelt as its VP Program Management and Vehicle Concepts. Jack was Managing Director for Morgan Stanley’s Asia Auto Research Team which has been ranked #1 for eight straight years in Institutional Investor’s All-Asia Research Rankings. Jack has helped take many Asian EV companies public including NIO, Li Auto, and Beijing Auto and is well respected within the automotive investment community. Prior to Morgan Stanley, he was with Credit Suisse and BNP Paribas.
Bran Ferren is one of the most innovative individuals in America, a prolific inventor, vehicle designer, engineer, and technologist. He was the President of R&D for The Walt Disney Company, and is currently the Chief Creative Officer of Applied Minds. He and his team have helped design and develop some of the most advanced technologies and solutions for organizations from GM and Intel to every branch of the U.S. Military.
Sandro Weigelt has been an automotive veteran leading vehicle architecture for multiple projects at Audi and Volkswagen Group. Sandro was most recently in charge of vehicle architecture for Audi’s latest premium BEV. He will be moving his family from Germany to Boston to take on his role to help Indigo deliver its Flow and Flow+ EVs.
"We are very excited to have Jack, Bran, and Sandro join us on our mission," says Will Graylin, CEO of Indigo. “They are incredibly talented and have exceptional experience in their fields. We are so honored to have them become part of our greater team.”
Indigo is accelerating progress with manufacturing, supply chain, and other partners towards the start of production in early 2025. Price points for the vehicles start at $29,500 based on today’s cost of materials. Designed by veterans from VW, Audi, Porsche, and Lucid Motors, the FLOW and FLOW PLUS target a range of 200+ miles, with best-in-class performance for cost, space, safety and comfort.
About Indigo Technologies, Inc.
Indigo is the only auto OEM making road sensing smart-wheel EVs with roomier, smoother and safer rides for people and fleets, at a price they can afford. We are building a whole new class of ultra-efficient EVs designed from the wheels up for rideshare & delivery followed by consumer and autonomous versions. Indigo EVs have the largest interior space, smoothest and best ride quality, and lowest cost-per-mile of any vehicle in its class enabled by its patented breakthrough smart-wheels. Indigo is working with fleets, TNCs, and Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) companies, to proliferate sustainable, desirable and affordable transportation for all.
Media Contact
Indigo Technologies
email us here