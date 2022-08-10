AXIOM RANKED #1641 in INC 5000
In just their first year of eligibility, after only 3 years in business, Axiom’s consistent, meteoric growth has catapulted the company into rarified air.CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After another record-breaking year, Axiom Innovations continued their trend of Year over Year growth.
Axiom’s latest achievement was being recognized in the prestigious Inc. 5000, landing at #47 in the Southeast region, and #1641 in the United States. In just their first year of eligibility, after only 3 years in business, Axiom’s consistent, meteoric growth has catapulted the company into rarified air.
In addition, Axiom was ranked #9 on the South Florida Business Journal’s list of top agencies in 2020, and 2021. Their growth has continued even though their team stayed small.
Managing Partner Brian Lenihan described how their business model helps Axiom and their marketing partners grow together: “As a naïve undergrad, I remember looking in Inc. magazine and thinking of what an incredible achievement it would be to start a company that could land on the Inc 5000 list. For it to come to fruition for us at Axiom is truly humbling.”
He went on to say of the company, “Compared to typical agencies, our rapport with our clients is significantly more intimate. We have never lost a client, and the driving force behind that is our relationships. We operate with full transparency, and you meet and work with the same people week in and week out. As we help our clients grow and their trust in our methodology builds, they spend more on media through us, and we continue to grow alongside them. Their success is ours, and it has proven to be an unquestionably strong business model. I consider our team my extended family and I couldn’t be happier for them to realize this accomplishment.”
In from the get-go, Partner Dan Sharfin had this to say: “It’s been another banner year for the Axiom Family. We’ve put up record numbers, we found time to build ourselves a new website, and we’re just scratching the surface of what we can accomplish. I think our team is more cohesive than ever and that’s evidenced by the tremendous quality of the work we’ve put out. Even with that being said, the best is definitely yet to come.”
Tim Spain, another Founding Partner, talked about how the company’s growth will shape their future: “This has been Axiom’s plan since Day 1. We’ve continued to grow, year over year, and now we’re going to start exploring what’s next in marketing. We’ve successfully built brands from scratch. We’ve successfully taken our partners to the next level through strategic media buying. I’m excited for more people to be able to see the creative prowess we have at our disposal here at Axiom.”
Axiom’s head of media, Bobby Lubin summed up his thoughts with, “Media strategy and execution are now second nature to us. We’ve run so many campaigns, with so many different KPIs so much multivariate testing that we know we can deliver the highest level of optimization possible.
Put our numbers up against anyone. Our success comes from communicating every step of the way with our marketing partners. They know where every dollar goes and the result of every dollar spent. That’s how you maintain strong business relationships.”
When asked what’s next for Axiom, Lenihan responded “Web3, that’s really all I can say.”
Axiom has experienced year over year growth every year since opening in 2018, and 2022 is poised to be another record year for the 1641st fastest growing company in all of the United States.
About Axiom Innovations
Axiom is built on the pillars of innovation, technology and creativity. Founded in only 2018, Axiom’s model has quickly propelled them into the top 1/3 of the national Inc. 5000 list, and the Top 10 in South Florida Business Journal’s list of top agencies. South Florida-based Axiom is a flexible, future-facing company utilizing the latest in marketing technology to grow their clients’ businesses. With core competencies in digital media buying, analytics and strategy, as well as creative branding and execution, Axiom’s team of C-Level partners act as direct contacts for their hand-picked client list. To learn more, visit AxiomInnovates.com.
