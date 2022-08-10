The Internet is Changing: Web3 Users Can Use This NFT Calendar to Find New NFT Projects

nftwatcher is the best nftcalendar in the nft world Find New & Trending NFT Projects By Rarity Ranks And Upcoming NFT's Sorted By NFTCalendar

CHELSEA HEIGHTS, VIC, 3197, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The internet is changing again. The emergence of the web3 is not just a new version of the existing internet, but a fundamental shift in how users are connected. It’s no secret that the current internet is broken. Basic principles like decentralization and data ownership are being challenged by centralized providers like Google, Amazon, and Facebook who are taking control of user data and personal information. This post introduces an NFT (non-fungible token) calendar with a list of all known projects that have launched or will launch NFTs, whether as tokens on Ethereum or some other blockchain, or as an application using another protocol. The calendar includes different levels of detail for each project so you can read more if you want to know more about them; this way you can always see at a glance what’s coming next.

What is a non-fungible token?

A non-fungible token (NFT) is a token that is unique. A fungible good is one that can be substituted for another identical item, like a barrel of crude oil, a kilo of apples, or a ton of iron ore. The word non-fungible is used to contrast those goods that are unique, have to be identified, and have a specific owner with the fungible goods that are interchangeable, are not identified, and have no ownership. All tokens that run on top of the Ethereum network are non-fungible tokens. They are unique, can be identified, and they have an owner. The owner can transfer the token to someone else, but it remains the same token. The token’s attributes, like its name or its owner, cannot be changed. A common example of an NFT is Cryptokitties. For example, a Cryptokitty is unique because each Cryptokitty has its own genetic code: a unique combination of traits, colours, and genes. The Cryptokitty has to be identified because its unique characteristics make it stand out from the rest. The Cryptokitty has an owner, which is the person who bought it.

Why should you care about NFTs?

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have a number of advantages. They provide digital scarcity - If you own a Cryptokitty, you can prove that you own one of a limited number of digital cats in the world. Digital scarcity provides a clear advantage over traditional collectibles like baseball cards. With non-fungible tokens, you can prove that the baseball cards in your digital baseball card collection are one-of-a-kind. You can prove that you own one of a limited number of tokens, not just one of a bunch of similar tokens. Digital scarcity also means that a NFT can be traded as a security. For example, Augur’s REP token is used to report on the outcomes of various events. If REP tokens were fungible, then someone could create many REP tokens and report on the outcome of an event hundreds of times. But REP tokens are unique so that’s not possible. With a limited number of Augur REP tokens, the value of each token will increase as the Augur platform grows.

How can you use an NFT calendar?

For many users, the best way to find new NFT projects is to use a calendar like NFTWatcher. You can look for new NFT projects using the calendar’s search box. You can also use filters to narrow down the results by project type (ERC-721, ERC-1155, ERC-20) or by project category (Video Games, Media, Art, Social Networks, Exchanges, Collectibles, Gambling). You can use the NFT Watcher to find new NFT projects and to keep track of which NFT projects are about to launch. Apart From This Users Can Also Check The Rarity Scores Of Their NFT Project By Using Their Rarity Tools . So Every Users Make The Right Choice Before Buying An NFT , Users Can Also Track Their Rarity Ranks to see If They hit a jackpot or not

Conclusion

The Internet is changing again. The emergence of the web3 is not just a new version of the existing internet, but a fundamental shift in how users are connected. It’s no secret that the current internet is broken. Basic principles like decentralization and data ownership are being challenged by centralized providers like Google, Amazon, and Facebook who are taking control of user data and personal information. NFTs are one solution to these problems, providing a way to prove ownership of digital goods and transfer items that have no physical equivalent. And, since NFTs are built on blockchain technology, users can securely store and transfer items without using any central authority. The Internet is a series of tubes. NFTs are a series of tokens that live on top of blockchains. The Internet is the web. NFTs are the web 3.0. The internet is changing again, and web 3.0 is here.

nft watcher