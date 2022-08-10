Attorney General O’Connor Files Additional Charge Against Oklahoma Contractor

OKLAHOMA CITY - Attorney General John O’Connor filed an additional Embezzlement charge in Grady County against a contractor accused of defrauding Oklahomans of thousands of dollars for home repair work he never completed.

In July 2021, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Unit began investigating a consumer fraud case involving Norman “Buddy” Gomes, 40, who owned BNV Construction, after receiving several complaints. Gomes is accused of requesting money up front from victims for home repair projects he never started. As a result of that investigation, Gomes was charged by the Attorney General in the District Court of Grady County with five counts of Embezzlement and one count of Pattern of Criminal Offenses.

Following the filing of those charges, an additional victim contacted the Attorney General’s Office with complaints similar to those of the first five victims. Gomes is now charged with six counts of Embezzlement and one count of Pattern of Criminal Offense. Authorities say, in all, Gomes stole $49,384.95 from these six victims.

“The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit is committed to finding and eliminating bad actors in the state’s home improvement industry,” said Attorney General O’Connor.

If convicted, Gomes faces up to 28 years in prison and up to $51,000 in fines, along with restitution owed to the victims.

Attorney General O’Connor encourages consumers who believe they have been victim of this type of fraud to file a complaint by calling the Consumer Protection Unit at 1-833-681-1895.

For more tips on how to avoid contractor fraud, visit https://www.oag.ok.gov/consumer-protection-unit.

All persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty.