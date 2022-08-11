This partnership with the MCC furthers a life-long fascination with the unique varied geology of Georgian Bay.” — Nick Eyles, Geologist – UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO

MIDLAND, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midland Cultural Centre partners with University of Toronto to conduct unique Georgian Bay Geopark research

The Midland Cultural Centre (MCC) has partnered with the University of Toronto (U of T) to advance efforts to establish a UNESCO Global Geopark for all Georgian Bay. The Georgian Bay Geopark will explore and showcase the origins of the rocks, landscapes and peoples of Georgian Bay and tell these stories to a global audience.

UNESCO Global Geoparks are single, unified geographical areas where sites and landscapes of international geological significance are managed with a holistic concept of protection, education and sustainable development. There are now 177 such parks IN 46 COUNTRIES worldwide and five in Canada, forming a global network. https://www.canadiangeoparks.ca/.

With $60,000 Mitacs grant and matching $60,000 support from individuals in the community including a contribution of the Georgian Bay Land Trust, a two-year postdoctoral fellow, Dr. Kirsten Kennedy will conduct fundamental geological research around Georgian Bay taking advantage of new state-of the-art drone mapping technology.

Mitacs grants power research & development creation by connecting the private sector with the best post-secondary institutions to solve organizational challenges in Canada and internationally. For 20 years, Mitacs has funded cutting-edge research, created job opportunities for graduate students and helped companies reach their goals, achieving results that have bolstered the Canadian economy and impact. https://www.mitacs.ca/en

This research, as well as current efforts to establish the Geopark were also made possible by the Town of Midland who, through funding from Simcoe County, sponsored a Geopark feasibility study completed September 2021.

Georgian Bay’s extraordinary geology, history and sacred/spiritual character are unique in the world and deserve a special status across Canada and globally. A UNESCO Global Geopark for all of Georgian Bay has the potential to engage and unite Municipalities, First Nations, conservation groups, seasonal and permanent residents, educators and businesses on a shared mission to showcase the Bay, to build knowledge and resilience, and to promote sustainable tourism and economic development for the long term.

"This partnership with the MCC furthers a life-long fascination with the unique varied geology of Georgian Bay. This work will accelerate understanding of the Bay’s world class geologic record, stimulate further research into the planet’s long history, and accelerate ongoing efforts by other organizations to protect and conserve its landscapes, waters, and ecosystems." Nick Eyles, Geologist – UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO

“Local arts and culture at their core are connected to the land on which we live. The geological make-up of the region plays a large role in shaping our relationship to that land and in turn, how we shape our lives to exist, connect and thrive as people and communities.

The MCC is excited to be partnering with the U of T on this project and assisting in communicating and educating people, both those living on Georgian Bay and visitors the area, about this fascinating research study and the ongoing effort to establish Georgian Bay as a globally recognized UNESCO Geopark.” - Dan Broome, Executive Director – MIDLAND CULTURAL CENTRE



ABOUT MCC

The Midland Cultural Centre is the focal point for culture activities in the Heart of Georgian Bay. Home to the MCC Gallery of Indigenous Art, Huronia Players 7 Quest Art, the MCC is a community-based, volunteer driven facility where everyone can be involved in artistic and cultural pursuits as a participant or audience member. https://www.midlandculturalcentre.com/

For more information, please contact either Dan Broome (dan@midlandculturalcentre.com) or Tony Pigott (tonyp@globalmicrotrade.com)

Watch this event LIVE from 4pm-6pm EST.