LEED® Homes Announce Widler Architecture as 2022 Award Winner for Outstanding Single-Family Project
The first LEED® Platinum home designation in Chicago and LEED’s® Top 10 of 2021.
Creating a healthy and enjoyable environment that reduces utility costs was the ultimate goal, but gaining LEED® Platinum Certification status was the cherry on top.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Widler Architecture is proud to announce being a recipient of the 2022 LEED® Homes Award for Outstanding Single-Family Projects from the U.S. Green Building Council. Selected alongside Robyn Vettraino from Verde, LLC, A VCA Company, Widler Architecture achieved a Platinum LEED® Certification level for the 6,524 square foot 119-year-old home.
— Widler Architecture founder, Brent Widler
The Annual U.S. Green Building Council announces awards recognizing LEED® projects, builders, and developers committed to sustainable, healthy, and resilient homes. The Newman Residence became the first LEED® Platinum home designation in Chicago and was a spotlighted project for the LEED’s® Top 10 of 2021 campaign.
Focusing on Design, Functionality, and Sustainability in the Home
With so much emphasis over the last few years on being “healthy and safe,” creating a space that exemplifies this is important, considering how much time we spend living and growing in our homes. The Newman Family created a casual and comfortable home suitable for large family gatherings while maintaining a beautiful aesthetic. It takes complete buy-in from the homeowners to go above and beyond to pay attention to materials, efficiency, functionality, and sustainability as it creates a healthy and enjoyable environment that also reduces utility costs.
Sustainable Living Is Accessible
During deconstruction, 80% of materials were diverted from the landfill through recycling or donation to a local reuse center. All new building materials – like stone and drywall – and contractors were sourced locally when available, and up-front carbon impacts for energy, water, and material sourcing were a priority throughout the project. This approach also earned the project 20% water savings.
“Creating a healthy and enjoyable environment that also reduces utility costs was the ultimate goal here, but gaining LEED® Platinum Certification status was the cherry on top,” said Widler Architecture founder Brent Widler. “And to be able to have the connection back to Iowa State University working alongside Robyn and (the client) Jackie Newman was so special considering we have been friends since architecture school.”
The 119-year-old Chicago home was honored during a plaque ceremony on December 1st, with the new Awards Ceremony taking place in November.
About Widler Architecture
Widler Architecture is a full-service architecture firm based in Chicago, Illinois, with nearly 20 years of experience spanning home design, historic remodels, and commercial development throughout the United States and Europe.
Brent Widler
Widler Architecture
+1 630-613-9503
brent@widlerarch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other