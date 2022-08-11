Submit Release
News Search

There were 799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,835 in the last 365 days.

LEED® Homes Announce Widler Architecture as 2022 Award Winner for Outstanding Single-Family Project

LEED® Platinum home designation in Chicago

Widler Architecture is a full-service architecture firm that will take your vision and turn it into a functional, elegant space. Whether you’re looking to embark on a home remodel or a photo-ready showroom, we can convert your ideas into a reality.

The first LEED® Platinum home designation in Chicago and LEED’s® Top 10 of 2021.

Creating a healthy and enjoyable environment that reduces utility costs was the ultimate goal, but gaining LEED® Platinum Certification status was the cherry on top.”
— Widler Architecture founder, Brent Widler
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Widler Architecture is proud to announce being a recipient of the 2022 LEED® Homes Award for Outstanding Single-Family Projects from the U.S. Green Building Council. Selected alongside Robyn Vettraino from Verde, LLC, A VCA Company, Widler Architecture achieved a Platinum LEED® Certification level for the 6,524 square foot 119-year-old home.

The Annual U.S. Green Building Council announces awards recognizing LEED® projects, builders, and developers committed to sustainable, healthy, and resilient homes. The Newman Residence became the first LEED® Platinum home designation in Chicago and was a spotlighted project for the LEED’s® Top 10 of 2021 campaign.

Focusing on Design, Functionality, and Sustainability in the Home
With so much emphasis over the last few years on being “healthy and safe,” creating a space that exemplifies this is important, considering how much time we spend living and growing in our homes. The Newman Family created a casual and comfortable home suitable for large family gatherings while maintaining a beautiful aesthetic. It takes complete buy-in from the homeowners to go above and beyond to pay attention to materials, efficiency, functionality, and sustainability as it creates a healthy and enjoyable environment that also reduces utility costs.

Sustainable Living Is Accessible
During deconstruction, 80% of materials were diverted from the landfill through recycling or donation to a local reuse center. All new building materials – like stone and drywall – and contractors were sourced locally when available, and up-front carbon impacts for energy, water, and material sourcing were a priority throughout the project. This approach also earned the project 20% water savings.

“Creating a healthy and enjoyable environment that also reduces utility costs was the ultimate goal here, but gaining LEED® Platinum Certification status was the cherry on top,” said Widler Architecture founder Brent Widler. “And to be able to have the connection back to Iowa State University working alongside Robyn and (the client) Jackie Newman was so special considering we have been friends since architecture school.”

The 119-year-old Chicago home was honored during a plaque ceremony on December 1st, with the new Awards Ceremony taking place in November.

About Widler Architecture
Widler Architecture is a full-service architecture firm based in Chicago, Illinois, with nearly 20 years of experience spanning home design, historic remodels, and commercial development throughout the United States and Europe.

Brent Widler
Widler Architecture
+1 630-613-9503
brent@widlerarch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

LEED® Homes Announce Widler Architecture as 2022 Award Winner for Outstanding Single-Family Project

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.