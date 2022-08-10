Request for Proposals – Middle Housing Implementation

The Washington State Department of COMMERCE, hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Proposal (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in supporting COMMERCE to inform about and assist local governments with middle housing policies, regulations, and programs. For purposes of this RFP, “middle housing” refers to house-scale structures including duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, fiveplexes, sixplexes, townhouses, courtyard apartments, cottage housing, and stacked flats.

Section 189 of Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5693, the 2022 supplemental operating budget, directs COMMERCE to develop a grant program to support the adoption of ordinances authorizing middle housing types, along with a conducting a racial equity analysis. Please see the documentation below.

Reply Date: Sept 6, 2022 4:00 pm.

Download the RFP (PDF)